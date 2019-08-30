15 best deals at Evans Cycles right now

Evans Cycles have so many deals this week that it's daunting to wade through them all. So don't bother. We've done all the trawling for you

We’ve scoured through the seemingly endless sea of savings to pick products we particularly recommend at prices that offer genuine savings.

Limited time *Extra 10% off* – using a code at checkout (EXTRA10) you can get even more money knocked off these deals. But only until Tuesday 3rd September.

Dynaplug Megapill Tubeless Repair Kit was £59.99, now £44.00

Save 26%! The cutest and best tubeless kit out there. 2 x Megaplugs. 5 x Standard Plugs. 2 x Megaplug insertion Tubes. 5 x Standard Insertion Tubes. 1 x Micro Knife. 1 x Pipe Cleaner. Size: 65 x 28mm. Weight: 85g.

Buy Now: Dynaplug Megapill Tubeless Repair Kit for only £44.00!

Knog Oi Classic Bell was £16.99, now £10.00

Save 41%! Sometimes a bell is extremely useful. Not only is it useful, it’s polite, diffuses trail tension and improves everything for everyone. Most bells are woeful, rattley and clunky. Not this one. A really great thing to have when riding in busier terrain.

Buy Now: Knog Oi Classic Bell for only £10.00!

Saris Bones 3 Bike Rack was £169.99, now £123.99

Save 27%! Frustrated after a summer of disassembling your bike and squeezing it into the back of a hatchback? Get yourself a sturdy, light, fold-away rack from Saris and say goodbye to car boot wrestling and hello to faff-free trailhead arrivals/departures.

Buy Now: Saris Bones 3 Bike Rack for only £123.99!

Renthal Fatbar Lite 35mm Aluminium Handlebar was £69.99, now £49.00

Save 29%! Sure, these are only 760mm wide but paired with cunning placement of a set of suitable lock-on grips you can effetcively add 10mm to either end. Which is worth it to get the aesthetic and ride-feel of Renthals.

Buy Now: Renthal Fatbar Lite 35mm Aluminium Handlebars for only £49.00!

Renthal Apex 31.8mm 6° Stem was 89.99, now £61.00

Save 32%! Note: this WILL NOT fit the handlebars listed above (they’re 35mm diameter, this stem is 31.8mm). Looking for a short stem that offers a bit of rise? They’re hard to find. Here’s one from the house of Renthal. Nice.

Buy Now: Renthal Apex 31.8mm 6° Stem for only £61.00!

Nuke Proof Horizon Comp Flat Pedal was £39.99, now £29.00

Save 27%! No, we’ve not got his wrong. You can get Nuke Proof stuff for other retailers besides CRC. Horizons are some of our favourite ever flat pedals and these are the super-light, affordable plastic version. a great option for (re)trying flat pedals.

Buy Now: Nuke Proof Horizon Comp Flat Pedal for only £29.00!

Moon X-Power Front Light 1800 Lumen, was £219.99, now £106.00

Save 51%! Moon lights are solid performers in every sense. Very positive buttons. Sturdy light mount. Secure no-rub battery mounting. Combined with decent trial illumination and long-lasting battery power so you cna leave it on full power and just get on with riding your night ride.

Buy Now: Moon X-Power Front Light 1800 Lumen for only £106.00!

Madison Roam Baggy Shorts was £54.99, now £32.00

Save 41%! You can never own too many baggy shorts. And yo can never go wrong with tasteful dark short with a slightly fitted cut combined with a knee-pad friendly, twit-gap avoiding length. Bob on.

Buy Now: Madison Roam Baggy Shorts for only £32.00!

Hope Bottom Bracket Stainless 68/73mm was £95.00, now £70.00

Save 26%! It almost seems a shame to hide this beauty in your frame’s bottom bracket shell. You could always keep it on your work desk for a few days to soak up its typically crisp vibe. And, once fitted, at least you can still see the anodised external cups hey?

Buy Now: Hope Bottom Bracket Stainless 68/73mm for only £70.00!

HIGH5 Energy Bars x 25 was £35.75, now £21.92

Save 38%! Not a glam purchase by any means but fuelling yourself decently will have much more of a positive effect on your riding than any costly chi-chi upgrade to your bicycle.

Buy Now: HIGH5 Energy Bars x 25 for only £21.92!

Giro Fixture MIPS MTB Helmet was £69.99, now £55.99

Save 20%! A classic helmet shape from Giro (simlar to the Chronicle, Montaro, Feature and others) that also features the internal MIPS slip-liner for added security without the previously off-putting price tag.

Buy Now: Giro Fixture MIPS MTB Helmet for only £55.99!

Five Ten Freerider Contact Flat Shoe was £119.95, now £83.00

Save 30%! For fans of the old, now discontinued Five Ten Freerider VXi – or any of the Five Tens that used the ridiculously sticky Stealth M16 rubber – here is the modern equivalent at a very rare discount deal.

Buy Now: Five Ten Freerider Contact Flat Shoe for only £83.00!

Continental Der Baron Projekt 29 Folding ProTection Apex Black Chilli was £64.95, now £45.00

Save 30%! MBR review: “excellent performance in terms of wear life and mileage, lasting way longer than a rival tyres that are as grippy, and especially on the rear you don’t rip the edge blocks off downhilling abroad either.”

Buy Now: Continental Ver Baron Projekt 29 Folding ProTection Apex Black Chilli for only £45.00!

Bontrager Flatline Flat Pedal MTB Shoe was £119.99, now £71.00

Save 40%! MBR review: “This Bontrager shoe might be a top end price, but it delivers superb pedal feel, excellent grip and good wear life, making it a welcome new addition to the flat pedal shoe market.”

Buy Now: Bontrager Flatline Flat Pedal MTB Shoe for only £71.00!

100% Brisker Cold Weather Glove was £26.99, now £15.00

Save 44%! MBR review: “I’ve ridden similar idea gloves before (thermal back with thin palm gloves) and have always been disappointed. But the Briskers are different. The genius thing is the microfleece lining to the backs. It’s this lining that retains body heat and keeps your hands warm in cold, wet conditions.”

Buy Now: 100% Brisker Cold Weather Glove for only £15.00!

