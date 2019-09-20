The best bike tech deals right now: Garmins, action cams, fitness trackers, power meters and more

The best bike tech deals right now: Garmin, GoPro, fitness trackers, power meters and more

Go go gadget getters! One for the electro geeks. The best bike tech deals right now: Garmin, GoPro, fitness trackers, power meters and more.

Lezyne Mini GPS Cycle Computer was £94.99, now £73.99

Save £21.00! “The Lezyne Macro Cycle GPS offers a serious array of features froma tiny package including turn by turn mapping and Strava Segments. With Bluetooth connectivity for all your sensors, including power meters, you can analyse every detail of your performance.”

Buy Now: Lezyne Mini GPS Cycle Computer from Pro Bike Kit for only £73.99!

Garmin Edge Explore GPS Cycling Computer was £219.99, now £199.99

Save £20.00! “A new GPS cycling computer from Garmin that allows you to discover new routes and stay connected on and off road.”

Buy Now: Garmin Edge Explore GPS Cycling Computer from Pro Bike Kit for only £199.99!

Polar M600 GPS Sports Smartwatch was £299.00, now £218.00

Save £81.00! “The M600 is a GPS Sports smartwatch powered by Android Wear with wrist-based heart rate, integrated GPS, 24/7 activity tracking. Voice control functions via Android Wear, read and reply to texts , scroll through social media feeds, receive calendar notifications and access more than 4,000 third party apps including playing music while you workout via Google Play.”

Buy Now: Polar M600 GPS Sports Smartwatch from Pro Bike Kit for only £218.00!

Garmin Vivosport GPS Watch was £149.99, now £112.49

Save 25%! “Whether you’re looking to hit fitness goals or just keep an eye on what you’re doing, the Vivosport will do it all. With a stylish design and a plethora of functions, the Vivosport was designed for life.”

Buy Now: Garmin Vivosport GPS Watch from Rutland Cycling for only £112.49!

SilverLabel 4K Focus Action Camera was £129.99, now £113.99

Save 12%! “Included are many of the fixing mounts you will need to set up almost anywhere, such as a helmet mount, and bicycle mount and it also comes with a rugged waterproof housing that goes to depths of 30 metres. The camera can be fixed to helmets, surfboards, cars, mountain bikes, skateboards and has the ability to capture the world in ultra high-definition 4K video.”

Buy Now: SilverLabel 4K Focus Action Camera from Tredz for only £113.99!

Topeak Smartphone Drybag was £24.99, now £16.99

Save 32%! “A great way to keep your smartphone handy and dry for communication or use as a GPS during longer rides.”

Buy Now: Topeak Smartphone Drybag from Tredz for only £16.99!

SP Connect Cycling Phone Mount Bundle – iPhone was £44.99. now £39.99

Save 11%! “The SP Connect Bike Bundle lets you mount your smartphone to your bike in seconds. Fasten the Clamp Mount or Stem Mount to your bike and you are ready to mount the SP Connect Phone Case (or universal interface) by placing it on the mount and turning it 90° clockwise.”

Buy Now: SP Connect Cycling Phone Mount Bundle – iPhone from Tredz for only £39.99!

Magellan Echo Sport Watch was £89.99, now £59.99

Save 33%! “Echo is an extension of your smartphone, simultaneously displaying sports data, notifications and achievements that display on your smartphone. Using Bluetooth Smart to wirelessly connect with smartphones, Echo shows elapsed time, distance and other metrics at a glance. Echo gives you control over a variety of smartphone functions including start, stop or lap on your sports app, and next song, play and pause on your music stream or playlist.”

Buy Now: Magellan Echo Sport Watch from Merlin Cycles for only £59.99!

4iii Precision XTR M9000 Powermeter was £549.00, now £399.00

Save 27%! “Accurate measurement of cycling effort is vital for anyone who takes cycling seriously. PRECISION powermeters provide industry leading accuracy, together with reliable cadence data. PRECISION 3D technology is capable of measuring tri-axial strain on the crank arm, ensuring the accuracy of the measurement. These crank arms will fit bottom brackets using the Hollowtech II format.”

Buy Now: 4iii Precision XTR M9000 Powermeter from Merlin Cycles for only £399.00!

Nukeproof Garmin Wahoo Top Cap Mount was £17.99, now £13.99

Save 22%! “This Nukeproof mount has been designed in-house to allow you to replace your normal top cap with this mount. The mount will allow you to mount your Garmin or Wahoo ELEMNT in a safer place than your handlebars which is ideal for Enduro and downhill riding but is also suitable for use on any bike with a 1 1/8” steerer.”

Buy Now: Nukeproof Garmin Wahoo Top Cap Mount from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £13.99!

Powerball Classic 250Hz was £19.99, now £13.99

Save 30%! “Powerball is a finely engineered gyroscope consisting of a rapidly spinning rotor enclosed in a solid outer sphere. The Powerball Classic 250Hz can be used for muscle building, training for a range of sports, and is also useful for muscle rehabilitation to get you back up to normal strength after an injury.”

Buy Now: Powerball Classic 250Hz from Chain Reaction Cycles for only £13.99!

