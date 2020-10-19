Best mountain bike lights: find your flow in the darkness

Here’s our test of the best mountain bike helmet lights and handlebar lights on the market for night riding

Here are the best mountain bike lights. Bombing around in the dark may seem like a mad thing to do, but night riding is great.

Night riding also adds a frisson of danger and excitement to proceedings, as the sense of speed intensifies and the you narrow your focus on the tunnel of lights in front of you. It literally lets you see your local trails in a whole new light.

From decades of testing, we believe then best set-up combines a bar light with a helmet light. A fixed handlebar light is your work horse light, it illuminates the trail so you can see where to go. The helmet light is a bit more dynamic for picking out the detail, adding depth, looking round corners and over obstacles likes and logs and drops, and even down at your gears or front wheel when there’s a technical section.

In terms of power, we’d recommend a bar light with around 1,500 to 2,000 lumens (lumen is the measure of light output, the higher the better). Helmet lights don’t need to be as powerful; you can get away with 700-900 lumens, but this light needs to be a bit more focused or concentrated.

Light and Motion Seca race

Serial test winner due to its simple design and excellent beam quality

Price: £249.99 | Weight: 222g | Lumens: 2000

Pros: Beautiful beam clarity

Pros: Good value compared to rival lights

Cons: Not a lot really

Seca Race has a dinky 3-cell lithium ion battery. This is housed in a rubberised case and mounts to a frame tube using a heavy-duty Velcro strap. The head unit attaches to the handlebar with a bigger rubber leash and features a handy breakaway bolt.

Light and Motion pumped a load of money in the custom engineered reflector and Cree LEDs les on this light and it shows – not only is the light a crisp blue colour, there are no rings, shadows or dark spots. We also could see just as far down the trail with this light as we could with lights that had double the lumen count.

Even though the Seca Race has a little bit less burn time than we’re used to, it’s still a superb light with the best beam pattern on test, the lowest weight and it’s also amazing value for money.

Exposure Diablo Mk12

Puts out nearly as much as bar light but it weighs 50% less

Price: £215.00 | Weight: 109g | Lumens: 1850, 1000, 500 | Run time: 1, 1.5, 3hrs

Pros: Design and engineering perfection

Pros: Intelligent tap-to-adjust power levels

Cons: A little on the expensive side



The light output is superb – it’s produces an incredibly bright white light that really picks up detail and it never got overpowered, not matter what bar light we used it with.

On full power, you get 1850 lumens but there seven different programmable modes using the high, medium and low settings, so you can really vary the output and run time. Turning off the Tap Mode is an option too, which we did a couple of times when riding through dense undergrowth because that can catch the light and tap it off.

Exposure makes a neat and lightweight vent mount for the Diablo that’s fully adjustable and low profile. Also included in the box is a bar mount box and a proper charger, not just a USB cable.

Light and Motion Taz 2000

Looks like a cheap and cheerful commuter, this light is pretty deceptive little box of tricks

Price: £249.99 | Weight: 226g | Lumens: 2,000

Pros: An excellently designed lens

Pros: Well made (despite its cheap appearance)

Cons: Not the longest run time

As with all Light and Motion lights we have tried, the Taz really comes into its own when we hit the trail. They have always – quite rightly – placed great importance on beam pattern, and the result is a beautifully smooth transition between a diffused, close-in pool of light to punchy long range LEDs that extend up the trail. It gives a seamless, confidence inspiring coverage that definitely promotes faster riding.

The only downside to this small but powerful package is run time. With only 1:30 at our disposal we find the amber then red battery warnings are coming on virtually every ride, with more than a little power management needed to get through even short, sharp night blasts.

You just have to decide which level you want to buy in at – if burn time and output numbers suit, it really is an excellent little unit.

Lezyne Macro Drive Duo 700

Everything a helmet light should be

Price: £80.00 | Weight: 134g | Lumens: 700

Pros: Easy to install and remove from helmet

Pros: Very good trail illumination

Cons: Too many power levels to cycle through

The excellent helmet mount easily straps though vents and cinched tight on every helmet model we have experimented with, while a ball and socket joint means the light can be pointed exactly where desired, quickly and easily. The light itself is held in with a simple semi-circular clip so it can be easily removed without affecting the mount itself. The convenience is extended into charging – screw the rear cap off and plug in a micro usb. Simple and effective.

Does anyone really need 4 different flash modes? Probably not. At most there should be 3 power levels and one flash, as changing power levels like this keeps your hand off the bar for far too long. A shame as the frustration slightly mars what is otherwise a terrific, great value little light.

Blackburn Central 650

We like this light a lot and every tester was surprised to hear the price

Price: £49.99 | Weight: 162g | Lumens: 650

Pros: Truly a bargain

Pros: Great at lighting the trail, which is the main thing

Cons: Helmet mount isn’t the best

The Blackburn Central 650 comes with what they describe as a ‘universal mount,’ which is supposed to manage both bar and helmet mount duties.

It very nearly does, with a long rubber band underneath the swivelling light bracket allowing a lot of flexibility and fitting easily to most of our test team’s helmets.

Light quality is excellent, with the moderately-specced 650 lumens placed in a soft centre spot with just enough peripheral to keep you informed of your surroundings without it being too distracting.

The power button on helmet lights is very important – it has to be prominent enough to be found with thick gloves on, and the click has to be positive enough to let you know you have connected and are jabbing in the right place.

The Blackburn is both, with every tester pleased with the ease of adjustment on the fly.

Exposure Six Pack MK10

Probably more light than you’ll ever need for trail riding

Price: £435.00 | Weight: 422g | Lumens: 4,750

Pros: The pinnacle of mountain bike lights

Pros: Unique and useful features that aren’t gimmicks

Cons: Not exactly cheap

On full output the Six Pack Mk10 does bangs out a whopping 4,750 lumens over two hour run time. Like all Exposure units you vary the output/burn time ratio by toggling between modes using Exposure’s OMS programming.

The top three modes get Exposure’s unique Reflex+ feature, which uses a built-in accelerometer and gyroscope to deliver the correct amount of light for the terrain you’re riding. In other words – dim for those slow uphill climbs, bright for the downhills. The Six Pack also features an OLED fuel gauge readout on the rear screen with actual time remaining rather than just a flashing red blob.

It’s rather bulky unit on the bar but the construction is first class, it’s fully customisable and the Reflex mode means it’ll just run and run.

Knog PWR Mountain

We really like the modular design of the PWR Mountain

Price: £179.99 | Weight: 355g | Lumens: 2,000

Pros: Modular system means you can tweak it to your desires

Pros: Customised power settings via phone app

Cons: Bar clamp is a bit flexy

The PWR Mountain is a modular design, which means you split it apart and run the battery on the down tube, add a helmet extension kit or attach different size battery packs or head units. The lithium-ion battery also features twin USB ports, so you use it as fuel cell to charge your iPhone or plug it into a range of Knog accessories, such as the PWR Lantern.

On full beam, the PWR Mountain puts out 2,000 lumens, but you can change the stock settings using the ModeMaker app, and if you’re a serious night time shredder you’ll want to eliminate the flashing and strobe options.

You twist the lamp unit to turn it on/off and it’s surprisingly quick to cycle through the modes. The plastic bar clamp is easy to install, but it feels flexy, and some testers also struggled getting the light to release.

What to for in mountain bike lights

Power output

The measure of light power is expressed in lumens, and the minimum requirement for riding quickly at night is at least 1,000 on the handlebar and 500 on the helmet. Adding lumens generally bumps up the cost and also the size and weight of the light unit. Most lights have several modes, allowing you to reduce/increase the output and extend/decrease run time.

Helmet mount

Once attached, a helmet mount should be secure, but it also needs to be easily removable. To do this, most companies use some form of universal Velcro strap design, but some newer helmets come with Go Pro mounts, and that means you can often piggyback double up, eliminating the clamp and fussy Velcro. Ideally you want the mount to be as low as possible so that it’s less likely to catch on overhanging branches.

Remote control

If the light comes with a button you can attach next to the grip it means you don’t have to reach across to toggle through the settings. Some are wired, but the best sync via Bluetooth. A remote is not that important with a bar-mounted light, but they’re strongly recommended for helmet lights as it makes switching the unit on and off, or changing settings, much easier.

Beam pattern

When it comes to putting light onto the trail, the shape and size of the beam is one of the most important factors. Bar lights should have a flood beam, which spreads light out in front of you to create shadow and texture on the trail. Head-mounted lights should create a spot beam for picking out detail.

Fuel gauge

Essential for monitoring battery life during a ride. Some of the simplest are colour coded (green/amber/red) but a lot of modern lights actually have time remaining, often in minutes or represented as a percentage, in the current burn mode. The fuel gauge can be on the battery or head unit.

Charging cable

Most lights used to come with a dedicated charger, but over the last few years we’ve seen a switch to USB compatible charging, which means you can now use any compatible USB cable.