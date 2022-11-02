Exposure Zenith MK2 mountain bike light

In the last few MBR lights tests we’ve flipped between Exposure’s Diabolo and Joystick lid lights, but for 2022 year we’re testing the Zenith MK2, which is brighter but not much heavier. In fact, it’s by far one of the best mountain bike lights we’ve tested.

Like its siblings, the Zenith MK2 has a nicely machined aluminium body and clips onto the helmet using Exposure’s neat two-piece vent mount. This works with most helmets, but we’ve recently had a few issues with MIPs liners. These are often fixed to the EPS core, and to get the Exposure mount in place, we’ve had to bend the liner, which can crease it.

The Zenith MK2 puts out a maximum 2,100 lumens from its three LEDs and it has a slightly brighter, more focused beam than either the Cateye AMPP 800 or Magicshine RN1500.

Like all Exposure lights, the Zenith MK2 is fully programmable with nine built-in modes, helpfully written on the body of the light. You can also engage Tap Technology, which lets you tap the body of the light to change the brightness. It’s independent of the modes and actually negates the need for a remote.

In terms of lumen count, beam pattern, and run time, the Zenith MK2 isn’t much different to the Toro and Joystick we’ve tested in the past, it’s just slightly heavier and gets a bit more power. We’d actually recommend toggling down that power to extend the one hour run time because you really don’t need 2,100 lumens up top when you’re running an additional handlebar light. With the Tap Technology turned on, you can always boost it when you need to.

A fuel gauge is built into the on/off switch, and while you can’t see it when riding, the Zenith MK2 does start blinking when it dips below 10% battery life.

Compared to the Cateye AMPP 800 and Magicshine RN1500, the Zenith MK2 is pricey, but what makes this our test winning helmet light is the superb build quality, excellent programmability and the fact we could ride faster using this light than any other.

