Niterider Lumina Dual 1800 light review

The Niterider Lumina Dual 1800 mountain bike light comes with a new Collimator Lens that helps distribute the light evenly across your field of vision. It has a wide horizontal beam pattern, with no hot spots or dark patches.

The Lumina 1,800 boasts five constant light levels and two daylight flash modes. When you turn the light on, you just get high, medium and low beams, but you can Boost the light to 1,800 lumens via a quick double press on the switch. And if you hold the button down as you turn it on, you can access a secondary mode, which includes these flashing options. Suffice to say, after the initial set up, we never went there.

The Lumina 1800 comes with Niterider’s traditional clamp, which has a thumb-wheel, so you can expand the clamp for any handlebar diameter, and also loosen it on-the-fly if you want to tilt the light up to see further ahead. The company also offers a strap-on helmet mount for £20, a stick-on one for the same money as well as a rubber-band-style bar mount for £12 and a compatible K-Edge GoPro adapter for £30.

Charging the light is via a plug-in connector, and you get a full cable and plug in the box, but you are paying extra for that. The Dupont fibreglass-reinforced nylon body with aluminium heat sinks also bumps the cost up over the Blackburn and Sigma models.

Our main criticism is the lack of run time on full power – we got just over half an hour on Boost. The clarity of the light is excellent – it’s bright white, which really helps with definition and picking out detail at night, but for this money you could buy two 1,000 lumen lights and still have a two-hour run time. For short rides the Lumina 1800 works great, but if you want to ride for longer, you’ll need to run it on a lower power setting along with a secondary helmet light.