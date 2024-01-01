RaveMen’s XR6000 light is great value but needs a longer run-time

We’ve tested Ravemen’s PR1600 several times here at mbr and, while this all-in-one design was great value and functional, it always felt a little under-juiced in terms of power and run time. The new XR6000 has a separate lamp unit, but crucially has four times the Lumen count and a much bigger battery pack. Can these updates elevate the XR6000 to the list of best mountain bike lights?

Design and Specification

The Ravemen XR600 now feels like a proper light for off-roading. The lamp unit features a sleek aluminium body with cooling slots machined into the top and bottom. On the left side is a Lupine-style bar clamp – it can’t be flipped like its German counterpart, but it feels equally as solid and positions the lamp unit directly in front of the stem. It has a split clamp with a thumb wheel locking mechanism, so you can install it quickly, and even make angle adjustments on the fly. RaveMen provides a series of rubber shims to allow it to fit smaller bar diameters, and also includes a GoPro mount and cable extension, allowing you to mount this lamp on a helmet.

RaveMen’s HiLo beam system simulates an automotive headlight with a far-reaching high beam combined with a low flood for night mountain biking. When riding on the road you just have the central optic going, and this has a fractured lens to stop it from blinding other users. When you hit the dirt you can change modes and kick-in the eight smaller LEDs, flooding the area close in around the front wheel. Changing modes is via two buttons on the back of the lamp, and you can also toggle up and down through high, medium and low power options when in either mode.

Built into the back of the lamp is a mini fuel gauge, which displays four green bars when fully charged. There’s also a secondary fuel gauge on the 8000mAh/7.2V Li-ion battery, which you can wake up without the light being on. Oddly it displays ten chunks, but at least it’s on the top, so if you mount the battery to the down tube you can access it when riding.

The battery cells are also housed inside a hard plastic case. There’s not a lot of shape to the back of the case, so it doesn’t fit that snugly against a round frame tube, but there’s a patch of foam to stop vibration and slippage, and it also comes with two wide Velcro straps so you can get everything really tight.

Charging is done with a USB-C port ,which you can also use to charge portable digital devices like a GoPro or your phone. The head unit weighs 240g and the battery pack is 385g.

Performance

Like the PR1600, RaveMen still includes some road-friendly features – the single spot has a T-shaped beam and comes with an anti-glare lens to reduce dazzle to other road users. This does its job, but in spot mode there’s just not enough light for off-road night riding. You can toggle between the modes easily using the small wireless remote included, but to ride fast at night you need all the LEDS lit. Even then, there is a little bit of a lozenge shape to the centre of the beam as well as a hard edge. It’s not quite as even a beam pattern as some, nor is the light source as white or as crisp as the Exposure or Lupine brands.

A bigger concern is the run time. On full power, it just lasted over the hour mark when we tested it. Obviously, if you reduced the output to 3000 lumens you’ll get closer to two hours, but again that’s still a bit close to the bone when it comes to night-time adventures. The only good news is you can add a secondary power source to the USB port, but that comes at an additional cost.

Verdict At £389.99 the XR6000 is not overpriced, but it’s not a bargain either. You do get a lot of features for your money, like the twin fuel gauges, solid lamp and clamp, and easy-to-use remote and mounting hardware. However, it’s a little lacking in run-time on the trail, which won’t matter for quick thrash around the woods, but for anything more epic you’ll either need a second battery, or an additional power source.