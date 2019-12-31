Top 10 mbr stories of the year

A round-up of 2019's most popular articles on this ol' website of ours

It’s very nearly 2020 so now is a good time to trawl through the stats to see what were the most popular mbr news stories of 2019.

>>> Editor’s Choice 2019 – home of the best bikes and products on the market

1. Finally, here’s a bunch of real-life photos of that Yamaha E-bike

“Split top tube? Integrated stem display? Suspension saddle? Real pics of one of the most interesting e-bikes at the moment: Yamaha YPJ-YZ.We’ve just had a bunch of photos kindly sent to us by Damo Blakemore who’s been lucky enough to attend to Tokyo Motor Show this year…”

2. 10 of the biggest lies in mountain biking

“From “not far now” to “I’ll be about an hour”, here’s the most common fibs in mountain biking.Here’s a good ol’ listicle of the dirtiest falsehoods in MTB. Without further ado here’s our run down of the 10 biggest lies in mountain biking…”

3. Six years after paralysing bike crash, Michael Bonney allows his life to end

“Bike industry veteran will be forever associated with Orange Bikes’ glory years. Six years after life-changing crash, Michael Bonney posts on Facebook that he is turning off the ventilator that keeps him alive…”

4. New Bosch ebike system is smaller, more powerful and has anti-tuning software

“Ten years of ebiking. Not many other companies can say that.New Bosch Performance Line CX ebike motor is much smaller and lighter than the old one and uses a normal chainring. New 625Wh battery too..!”



5. Watch mountain biker jump over the 2019 Tour de France peloton

“Is this going to become an annual stunt?Watch from classic POV angle as a mountain biker gap jumps over the Tour de France peloton during Stage 10 of the 2018 Tour de France…”



6. Jordie Lunn dies after crashing his bike

“1983 – 2019.Freeride mountain bike star Jordie Lunn has died after a crash during a trail ride with Berrecloth and others in Mexico. More details when we get them…”



7. The top 13 arguments in mountain biking

“Stop us if you’ve heard these ones before.Who doesn’t love a good fight? Here’s our pick of the best/worst debates in mountain biking. It doesn’t even include Shimano versus SRAM..!”



8. The greatest mountain bike moment of the decade

“Danny Hart blows away the competition.The last 10 years have provided us with a tumult of trail highlights but there is one moment that stands head and shoulders above the rest…”



9. Strava removes descents from Live Segments

“Descents more than -.25% grade will no longer show up on Live Segments.Downhill segments are still on Strava. But they will no longer show up via the Live Segments function. But is this the thin end of the wedge..?”



10. Dyfi Bike Park: trail guide

“Great expectations. Four years in the making, four black-grade trails, and 400m of vertical drop: At long last the Dyfi Bike Park is finished, and open to ride… if you dare…”