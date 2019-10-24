Finally, here’s a bunch of real-life photos of that Yamaha E-bike

Split top tube? Integrated stem display? Suspension saddle? Real pics of one of the most interesting e-bikes at the moment: Yamaha YPJ-YZ.
Split top tube? Integrated stem display? Suspension saddle? Real pics of one of the most interesting e-bikes at the moment: Yamaha YPJ-YZ.
We’ve just had a bunch of photos kindly sent to us by Damo Blakemore who’s been lucky enough to attend to Tokyo Motor Show this year.
The mixed artificial lighting in trade halls can play havoc with colour accuracy. We think the ‘pink’ bits are much more purple really.
No geometry details yet but it looks fairly on trend to us.
Arguably the most interesting part of this bike: Yamaha appear to have made their own MTB suspension fork… and its inverted.
4-arm cranks look a bit glaringly retro on this machine.
First glimpse of the split top tube design.
That’ll be a 4-bar suspension layout then.
Hmm… no water bottle mounts. What’s the deal with that saddle?
There’s a lot to see in this pic: split top tube, the CNC stem with built-in display and the twisty-flat broad saddle rail… stuff.
You can’t really it in this pic but when you zoom in on the full-res version, the motor has ‘PW-X2’ written on it.
Hard to say for sure but that looks like a 20mm bolt-thru axle on a BOOST hub. Hope disc brakes. Maxxis High Roller II 27.5 x 2.5in front and rear.
That metallic shine doesn’t half remind us of the old Honda RN-01 DH bike.
Yamaha PW-X2 motor in a nice silver grey finish.
Fork stanchion guards. Overall, the fork looks really well finished.
The underside is a bit disappointingly grey and plasticky.
Thanks again to Damo Blakemore for sending us these photos.