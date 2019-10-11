Jordie Lunn dies after crashing his bike

1983 - 2019

Freeride mountain bike star Jordie Lunn has died after a crash during a trail ride with Berrecloth and others in Mexico. More details when we get them.

>>> Jordie Lunn’s vertical drop-in down a tree is… er… er…

Greg Watts: “GUTTED. We lost a human that you hope everyone could be like. If he doesn’t make it to heaven then heaven doesn’t fucking exist. I had the pleasure of spending his last few hours alive with him along with @dberrecloth @braydenbarretthay and @lone_wolf_productions and he was truly enjoying what he loved. Perfect day of riding in a perfect location. Just didn’t seem real and I still can’t grasp it. My condolences go out to his family because I know he loved his brothers and I know he was their glue. #longlivejordie 🖤”

Everyone at mbr would like to express our condolences to Jordie’s family, friends and colleagues.