Best mountain bike saddles: 2018 buyers guide

We’ve assembled all of the best mountain bike saddles and ridden the backside out of our shorts to test their performance. Are you sitting comfortably?

An uncomfortable saddle is literally a pain in the bum, and has the potential to wreck a big day out or expensive riding trip by causing discomfort, chafing or numbness. And, just as importantly, a badly chosen saddle can also inhibit movement when you need to perform a make-or-break manoeuvre or trail challenge.

Thankfully, finding a perch that won’t cramp your style, or wear down morale on a long ride, doesn’t cost big money. Indeed, with that in mind, we’ve assembled a dozen of the best saddles between £25 and £85, and ridden the backside out of our shorts to test their performance.

Width

Never is it more important to realise that all riders are physiologically different than when it comes to your saddle choice. Your ischeal tuberosity (sit-bone) width dictates the saddle width an individual requires for proper support and comfort. Many brands offer their saddles in different widths. Most brands also provide some sort of measuring service either through their dealer network or online.

Padding

The right level of padding is dependent on several factors. Riders who always use padded shorts can get away with saddles with less padding for the same comfort levels. Those that prefer riding unencumbered might need more. Also, softer doesn’t always mean better with padding. A firmer level of padding might seem counter-intuitive but will actually support your weight within the padding without compressing too much over the length of a ride.

Rails

Most saddles utilise a pair of rails to clamp it to the seatpost. Rail materials can vary from metals such as steel or titanium through to carbon. Each has its merits with steel being good value, titanium is great for vibration dampening and carbon fibre provides minimal weight. Be aware that some rails, especially some carbon ones, can be oval rather than round profile so check that your seatpost is compatible.

Length

Saddle length can enable significant positional and weight shifts from front to rear, especially useful when climbing. Longer-nosed saddles should be comfortable enough to wriggle onto, but they can inhibit side-to-side movement across the top tube, which is worth bearing in mind if you’re a more dynamic rider.

Depth

If you have an issue getting your seat high or low enough in your frame, especially when using a dropper post, it’s worth measuring saddle depth. There can be up to 1cm difference between saddle profiles.

Chassis

An often-overlooked aspect of comfort is flex within the chassis of the saddle. This is frequently more important than a squishy, deeply padded top.

Basically, if the frame of the saddle has good shock absorption properties, there’s less need for thick cushioning. A firmer saddle chassis also plays a role in efficiency during powerful, seated cranking.

The best mountain bike saddles: reviews

Fabric Scoop saddle

Price: £39.99 – £129.99

Rating: 10/10

mbr review: “Sleek design, clean detailing and one of the best shapes on which to park your toosh are the defining traits of Fabric’s Scoop series of saddles. Choose from three shapes – Flat, Shallow and Radius – and a palette of different colours and rail materials. In our view it’s the deeply spooned Radius that best suits mountain biking, thanks to its plush padding, subtley kicked-up tail and rolled over nose. The tail gives you more to push against, while the droop nose lets you get further forward when clawing up steep climbs.”

Read the full review of the Fabric Scoop saddles

Ergon SMA3-M saddle

Price: £89.99

Score: 9/10

mbr review: “The Ergon SMA3-M Comp provides a slightly different alternative to the grooved and ergonomic approach. It’s way flatter than a lot of other saddles along its length. So if you are a rider that prefers a neutral feeling position this should be high on the list.”

Read the full review of the Ergon SMA3-M saddle

DMR Stage 1 saddle

Price: £49.99

Score: 8/10

mbr review: “DMR’s Stage 1 saddle comes with a RideSaver strap that bolts onto the bottom of the shell and secures an inner tube. The Stage 1 does taper quite a bit towards the nose, and has a slightly convex profile, but the stress-relieving channel reduces pressure and improves comfort.”

Read the full review of the DMR Stage 1 saddle

Fizik Monte saddle

Price: £89.99

Score: 8/10

mbr review: “With its new shape, the Monet is one of the best trail saddles we’ve ridden from the Fizik stable, but because it shares a similar shape, there’s an obvious comparison to the Fabric Scoop, and the latter is just a tad more comfortable, cleaner underneath, and, crucially, half the price.”

Read the full review of the Fizik Monte saddle

SDG Bel Air 2.0 saddle

Price: £79.95

Score: 10/10

mbr review: “The SDG Bel Air 2.0 carries on where the original left off. Supremely comfortable, light and robust; there are few saddles to top it. The raised tail and droopy nose makes it a perfect saddle shape for just about any form of riding. Sliding backwards really ‘locks in’ your legs for great support when climbing. And the dropped nose makes perching a pleasure.”

PRO Turnix Offroad saddle

Price: £89.99

Score: 9/10

mbr review: “The Pro Turnix Offroad takes a different, old-school approach with a more rounded profile. Making it super easy to shift body weight around. To further enhance its appeal Pro also offer all their saddles with a thirty-day money back guarantee, helping take the guesswork out of the choosing process.”

Read the full review of the PRO Turnix Offroad saddle

Ergon SME3-M saddle

Price: £64.99

Score: 8/10

mbr review: “The relatively long, broad nose is noticeably comfortable when leaning against inner thighs for stability on aggressive off-cambers, too. It’s one of the cheaper Ergon saddles, but the SME3-M is still at the upper end of this test, and we noted the finish did get a little more scruffy and abraded than the other saddles.”

Read the full review of the Ergon SME3-M Comp saddle

Fabric Scoop Radius Elite saddle

Price: £39.99

Score: 10/10

mbr review: “Fabric’s sleek, beautifully packaged Scoop is something of a benchmark perch. The smooth, minimal finish is the result of a three-part bonding process that melds the waterproof cover to a coloured base, uninterrupted by any stitching or staples, which makes it a cinch to keep clean.”

Read the full review of the Fabric Scoop Radius Elite saddle

Joystick Builder saddle

Price: £44.99

Score: 8/10

mbr review: “Joystick is shaping into a brand with some well-thought-out gear for real mountain bikers — it’s clear a lot of rider input has gone into this seat, and that has paid off in terms of usability. The Builder is slightly porky but the price is decent for a quality, durable all-mountain saddle.”

Read the full review of the Joystick Builder saddle

Madison Flux saddle

Price: £24.99

Score: 9/10

mbr review: “One thing to note is, if you’re the type to flail around off the back of the bike, the cutaway shaping on the tail can snag shorts more readily. But overall, it’s tough to knock the Flux for the money — the performance is so good, most riders in search of a comfy trail saddle need look no further.”

Read the full review of the Madison Flux saddle

Nukeproof Vector AM Comp saddle

Price: £44.99

Score: 8/10

mbr review: “Firm but fair, the Vector feels quite racey overall, which matches the brand’s enduro and downhill image. It’s very easy to clean and great quality for the money, but definitely not for those riders looking for a saddle to isolate them from trail impacts.”

Read the full review of the Nukeproof Vector AM Comp saddle

Pro Vulture CRMO saddle

Price: £49.99

Score: 8/10

mbr review: “Where outright comfort is concerned, our doubts proved unfounded, as the Vulture is flexible, soft and cushioned. It’s likely that having the widest under-chassis cut-out helps it bend inwards, and thicker gel padding also aids in this regard.”

Full review of the Pro Vulture CRMO saddle

SDG Circuit saddle

Price: £69.95

Score: 9/10

mbr review: “We like how the SDG has a coarse, textured material that acts as a gripper to stop muddy shorts slipping around. The titanium-alloy rails, low weight and excellent performance easily justify the SDG’s higher-end price. Just don’t expect super-plush padding as well.”

Read the full review of the SDG Circuit saddle

Specialized Henge Comp saddle

Price: £70.00

Score: 9/10

mbr review: “We’ve had plenty of saddle time on the flat-topped Henge over the years while testing Specialized bikes. Slightly shorter than average in length, it’s very unobtrusive and prompted frequent rider feedback about how comfortable and invisible it feels while riding.”

Read the full review of the Specialized Henge Comp saddle

WTB Volt Race saddle

Price: £39.99

Score: 9/10

mbr review: “WTB’s well-priced Volt Race happened to come stock on one of our longterm test bikes, and as such we’ve pedalled hundreds of miles on it with zero complaints. Immediately accommodating and comfy, it’s a fit-and-forget product thanks to the deep and luxurious foam padding and a deep central depression that reduces pressure.”

Read the full review of the WTB Volt Race saddle

Fabric Cell Elite Radius saddle

Price: £49.99

Rating: 8/10

mbr review: “With the rising popularity of e-bikes, Fabric reckons it’s been given a new lease of life. Partly because most people tend to ride further, and sit down longer on an e-bike, so comfort and support is paramount. We bolted one to an e-bike and went riding, lots. And for the most part we’d agree that the Cell’s pockets of air are really well suited to the upright riding position and long periods in the saddle that are part and parcel of most e-bike rides.”

Read the full review of the Fabric Cell Elite Radius saddle

The best mountain bike saddles: verdict

Never is there a more polarising component choice than a saddle. As a contact point most of us can cope with a slightly imperfect grip or pedal choice, but the wrong saddle can be literally be a right pain in the backside.

When it comes to pampering your backside, fortunately there are a lot of companies out right now that have spent a lot of time and research creating a range of perches that are heading in the right direction.

mbr’s best mountain bike saddles: the Fabric Scoop and the SDG Bel Air 2.0.

The Fabric Scoop offered a sublime level of comfort independent of riding conditions and style of bike. It has a more rounded profile, relying on it’s padding and flexible base to supply the comfort. It’s easy to navigate quickly when needed and the fact that the different price points do little to impact on the comfort is a bonus.

The SDG Bel Air 2.0 sneaks the overall win though, predominately down to its flatter shape. It offers a little more support in all riding conditions and the perforated cover locks you in place when needed. The fact it’s also available in a huge range of colours and has a whiff of old school nostalgia helps a touch too.

Best mountain bike saddles for those looking for a flat neutral shape: WTB Volt and Ergon SMA3-M Comp.

The WTB Volt follows the same principles as the Henge with a similar shape and spec but at a lower price point. It’s also a tad lighter and the cover is way more durable. Curiously, the lower specced Volt we tested recently ends up being infinitely more comfortable than this Pro version thanks to its softer standard padding. So we would definitely opt for the lower version.

The Ergon SMA3 provides a slightly different alternative to the grooved and ergonomic approach. It’s way flatter than all of the other saddles along its length so if you are a rider that prefers a neutral feeling position this should be high on the list.