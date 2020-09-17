Spank Oozy 220 saddle review

I really like the clean construction and simplicity of the Spank Oozy 220, so much so that it’s staying on my bike for the foreseeable future

New Spank Oozy 220 saddle uses a co-moulded construction pioneered by Fabric and adopted by several saddles including the test-winning SDG Bel Air 3.0.

This co-moulding means there are no exposed seams underneath, no staples, no rough edges and nothing for mud to cling too. It’s incredibly clean and tidy, and I suspect more companies are going to employ this method in the future, since Fabric no longer has exclusive rights to it.

The Oozy 220 profile is a little flatter and wider than the test-winning Bel Air 3.0, but it has a slight kick to the tail reminiscent of the Ergon and Canyon saddles I have tested previously. This raised area stops you skidding off the back and keeps you centred during seated climbing. The saddle is a little wider than claimed, so offers excellent support for the sit bones and it feels like there’s more underneath you, with the wide platform spreading the load a lot more evenly. To relieve pressure on your delicate parts, there is a channel down the centre and, while it’s not as deep as some, it still offers welcome relief when grinding long, hard climbs. There are a couple of grip strips on the surface material, but also – after two months use – a few wear marks too. The Oozy 220 uses standard steel rails with gradient marks to help with set-up. The rails are slightly suspended on the base increasing flex and adding further comfort.

Out of the box, I found the surface material to be a little slippery, but traction has improved as it’s bedded in. With its shallower profile and rear spoiler, the Oozy 220 can be set pretty flat and works well on an e-bike where you tend to be seated for longer. I really like the clean construction and simplicity of the Spank Oozy 220, so much so that it’s staying on my e-bike for the foreseeable future. It’s a simple design that’s well executed and undercuts the Bel Air by £10.