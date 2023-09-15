Pro Bikegear MSN 1.3 Enduro saddle review

When it comes to bikes and equipment, Enduro racing has its own set of parameters and requirements, but do you really need an enduro-specific saddle? Pro Bikegear seems to think so and has just launched the MSN 1.3 Enduro.

The obvious question is, is this different to any of the common or garden seats you could strap on to a race bike? Pro figures if you race enduro you’re going to be putting your saddle up and down more often, and to boost clearance when dropped, the company has made this saddle smaller. I’m not totally convinced this is an issue for racers, but the short length does offer a bit more tyre clearance with big 29er wheels, and it can also save a small amount of weight.

Since there is less meat, Pro has trimmed some fat from the carbon reinforced base and covered this with a durable PU cushion. The saddle is also offered in two widths, and to reduce pressure on those long liaison stages there’s a stress relieving central channel. A slight rise to the rear adds something to push against when seated climbing, and there’s also a dropped nose for keeping the pressure off when winching up really steep pitches. The stainless-steel rails offer a good range of adjustment, which is handy since most of the length has been chopped from the front, and on my bike I really needed to shunt this saddle further forward.

To improve the functionality in wet-weather conditions that Pro says Enduro racers are likely to encounter on those high elevation, big mountain rides, the saddle comes with a drainage port in the anatomic recess. Water does drain through this tiny port, but a big glob of mud can clog it quicker than you can say ‘the MSN 1.3 Enduro Saddle was comprehensively tested by the PRO Community Riders’.

Over the years I’ve seen all sorts of discipline-specific saddles from downhill to all-mountain, and the only ones that really convince me are those for XC racing, and that’s only because they’re lightweight and every little bit helps when you’re sprinting for a place on the podium.

At the end of the day, I believe you can use any saddle for any sort of riding, you just need to find one that fits and is comfortable. The Pro MSN 1.3 Enduro is only average in this department, but what’s really putting me off is the sky high price. You can buy the MBR test winning Specialized Bridge for £40 less.

