Burgtec The Cloud MK2 saddle review

Burgtec is better known for flat pedals and steering components but the UK company does offer three Burgtec The Cloud Mk2 saddles.

Our test seat is the cromoly railed version with moulded plastic base but you can upgrade to titanium rails and a carbon shell for £64.99 or go the full carbon route for £119.99.

All three saddles have the same basic shape, which is long and thin with minimal padding. The flat profile it’s dead easy to move your weight around on and you can easily get off the back on the really steep descents and then rotate forward for those lung busting climbs. The problem is there’s not a lot of support as you move forward and its also very narrow at the nose, which Burgtec says helps when descending but we found created a focused hot spot under the seating area. To offset this, we actually ran this saddle a click further forward on the rails so that pressure point would move to the slightly wider part of the saddle. Even though the nose has a slightly downward bill, it tended to hook in our shorts more than most of the other saddles here, especially when standing. To offset that issue we also ran the nose pointing further down, which also improved the neutral climbing position by creating a bit more of a wedge to push against.

The Cloud MK2 Seat is well made and gets a hardwearing synthetic cover. For a seat with a basic nylon shell and just cromo rails it’s a reasonable weight too although it’s definitely worth considering the lighter titanium option because that looks incredible value.

Compared to Burgtec’s regular UK made product, the The Cloud MKII feels a little bit generic. It’s great value but if Burgtec really wanted to make a saddle for DH/Enduro it could do worse that take some cues from Ergon.