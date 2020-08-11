New full face lids are more advanced than ever in terms of safety features

Want extra protection without getting hot-headed? You need one of the latest enduro lids. Read our guide to mountain bike full face and convertible helmets.

Lightweight full face – and convertible – helmets have been around for ages, but the rise of the do-it-all riding discipline called enduro has made them way more commonplace. One added benefit being safety conscious riders can enjoy fewer weird looks rocking a full face lid at trail centres or local trails nowadays.

Best mountain bike full face and convertible helmets

Troy Lee Stage, £275 – FULL FACE WINNER

Leatt DBX 4.0 V19.1, £169.99

IXS Trigger FF, £199.99

Fox Proframe, £225.00

Bell Super DH, £249.99 – CONVERTIBLE WINNER

Giro Switchblade, £269.99

MET Parachute MCR, £300

Bell Super Air R, £274.95

Mountain bike helmet design has been on a crash course in technology in the last few years. By uniting disciplines, enduro has transformed bike kit by blending features optimised for cross-country efforts with those for downhill speed. Like many other bike components bitten by the enduro bug, the products here mirror this by merging extra protection, full face, downhill helmets with better-ventilated, open face, XC or trail lids. And, whereas downhill helmets used to be too hot, sweaty and heavy for pedalling around in all day, this new helmet breed is aimed at exactly that with extra protection over a trail lid.

All eight helmets here represent the latest kit from leading brands. There’s plenty cutting edge, impact-reducing, technology, and designs that range from super-lightweight fixed full faces to helmets with removable chinbars striving for more versatility, a cooler ride with increased vision. Each brand goes about its design goals differently, so there’s a wide spread of weight, price and functionality to best suit individual needs.

Troy Lee Stage full face, £275

Rating: 9/10

Being quite close-fitting helps with the great looks, and is achieved by using less material, which obviously means protection levels are reduced compared to a heavier proper ‘DH’ full face. There are also large ventilation holes branches or stones could more easily penetrate if you get unlucky, so (like all lids here) individuals can decide what compromises to make concerning protection.

Rock solid when shredding and delivering good airflow and comfort, the Stage is totally dialled, but also pricey. You can now find it for considerably less than full retail price, however, which makes it even more enticing as a fixed, lightweight full face if you don’t need a convertible option.

Read the full review of teh Troy Lee Stage

IXS Trigger FF full face, £199.99

Rating: 9/10

With class-leading airflow for a DH-certified lid, the Trigger makes a convincing case for a permanent lightweight full face, if you don’t need the option to remove the chinbar for climbing or the hottest days. It’s the joint best-ventilated helmet here with Bell’s Super Air, and a well-sorted bit of kit.

Read the full review of the IXS Trigger FF

Leatt DBX 4.0 V19.1 full face, £169.99

Rating: 9/10

There are 22 vents to channel air and there’s no padding around your ears, letting the air be drawn through efficiently. This does lead to a less secure feeling that a traditional gravity helmet, perhaps because you can feel and hear the wind, but the trade-off is it’s a far cooler place to be.

Read the full review of Leatt DBX 4.0 V19.1

Fox Proframe full face, £225.00

Rating: 10/10

You can pedal in it without feeling like you’re on a turbo trainer in a sauna, it’s light enough that you don’t feel restricted in your movement and it offers better protection than an open-face trail helmet. For days in the bike park or trips to the alps it’s the perfect foil. For full-face protection with open-face ventilation, we’d not hesitate to take the Fox Proframe.

Read the full review of the Fox Proframe

Bell Super DH convertible, £249.99

Rating: 10/10

Bell was one of the first to market with a convertible helmet, so it’s appropriate that the evolution of that model delivers even greater protection and earned a perfect 10 rating. The helmet in question is the Super DH MIPS, now certified to ASTM 1952 DH full-face standards. It uses a similar wrap-around chin bar and spring-loaded catches to the original Super 2R, but beefs everything up to create a super-sturdy and confidence-inspiring lid. Weight has crept up a result, but it’s still well ventilated and minimal enough to ride without the chin bar on long trail rides. Then clamp on the chin bar for alpine descents or laps at the bike park. Effectively offering two helmets in one, the Super DH is the first convertible helmet that doesn’t compromise in either configuration.

Read the full review of the Bell Super DH

Bell Super Air R convertible, £274.95

Rating: 9/10

Bell’s new helmet is stylish, versatile, comfortable and lightweight. Being nowhere near as hot or restricting as a proper DH full face, it’s nailed form and function for a trail bike or e-bike lid with added protection, but some riders will demand more security for the hassle of lugging a chinbar round. It comes with a seriously hefty price tag too.

Read the full review of the Bell Super Air R

Giro Switchblade convertible, £269.99

Rating: 8/10

Switchblade quality and finish is top notch and Giro’s lids last a long time before getting wrecked in everyday use. We love the look of the open Switchblade, but this is noticeably chunkier, heavier and hotter than some of the newer generation convertibles and lightweight full faces here. As a regular trail lid mode it looks cool and offers a good halfway house in terms of protection then, but it’s more expensive, significantly less well ventilated and bulkier than a ‘standard’ extended rear coverage open face helmet.

Read the full review of the Giro Switchblade

MET Parachute MCR, £300

Rating: 9/10

At £300, Met’s latest do-it-all helmet certainly isn’t cheap, but quality and finish is top notch and it feels well built, with or without the chinbar. It’s the best looking and functioning Parachute yet, and feels properly sturdy and Alpine-ready in full face mode. Combine this with a good-looking, unobtrusive open face option, and it’s a very versatile combination.

Read the full review of the MET Parachure MCR

Best mountain bike full face and convertible helmets: winners

Full face winner: Troy Lee Stage

Convertible winner: Bell Super DH

Choice in mountain bike full face and convertible helmets suitable for gnarlier terrain has skyrocketed in recent seasons, and there are loads of excellent products here. Prices are skyrocketing too though, and many riders will rightly baulk at paying up to £300 for a lightweight or convertible full face, especially if they own (or want) either a pure DH lid or a lighter trail open face already.

That makes it harder than ever to single out a single product to recommend, but everyone that tried it loved how the Troy Lee Stage and the Bell Super DH helmets felt and looked. Well vented and lightweight, to the point like it’s wearing a trail lid with the extra protection – useful to push that bit harder and not risk smashing your face up.

What to look out for in mountain bike full face and convertible lids

Peak

MTB peaks help keep both sun and mud and crud out of eyes and should be adjustable for tilt, stable and rattle-free. Any visor used better look good too, even though it’s hopefully not even visible by the rider while actually riding. Flexible materials and breakaway fixtures improve safety by stopping visors being a lever that can twist your neck in a crash.

Padding

Internal cushioning is essential to helmet stability and comfort, and also to heat management. Pads soak up a lot of sweat so should be removable for washing, and pay attention to materials chosen, as all fabrics are not equal in terms of next to skin comfort. Some lids rely on multiple pad densities to tune fit instead of heavier retention systems, and while thicker pads can be more comfy, they also run hotter.

Ventilation

Ports or vents are essential to increase airflow to cool the head. Most helmets use a system of intake (front) and exhaust (rear) vents to channel air through internal channels or grooves to regulate internal temperature. Used cleverly, vents can also save helmet weight and improve looks.

Chinbar attachment (where applicable)

Removable chinguards allow switching between uphill and downhill modes in selected helmets. Each system has its own unique clamp mechanism, with the best fitting quickly and easily with the helmet in place. Safety standards on chinbars range from trail riding to full DH certification.

Safety features

As well as harder shells and multiple foam densities to absorb impacts of different velocities, many lids also offer extra rotational impact protection. The best known is MIPS, which is a slippy plastic liner that slides independently of the outer shell to dissipate impact energy. Other own-brand variants exist too, all with similar aims.

Chinstrap

Securing the helmet safely is essential, but look for comfort and adjustability here and straps that aren’t too itchy, flappy or dig in ears or the jawline. Many helmets use magnetic clasps to speed up installation, although simpler plastic clasps can sometimes be lighter and less obtrusive.

Fit adjustment

A typical retention system takes the form of a compressible cradle that cinches down onto the scalp. The best will tighten one-handed, exert pressure evenly and be multi-adjustable in terms of tilt and circumference to suit all head shapes. Look for solid and sturdy adjusters too as small plastic pieces are prone to damage over time.

Protection standards

All mountain bike helmets have to pass ‘minimum standard’ tests to be sold publically. Parameters include puncture resistance, strap integrity and handling impacts of different velocities. DH-certified helmets can resist higher energy loads and stresses, but require more material (and weight) to achieve this.

Goggle parking

The ability to park goggles under peaks is a must for some and requires the room to do so. Rear goggle clips can be a bit of a gimmick though, considering elasticated goggle straps do a good enough job anyway. Some helmets also offer eyewear stow points that will be useful for glasses wearers.