Endura MT500 Full Face helmet review

Endura’s new MT500 full face is the lightest fully DH-certified product on test. With sculpted good looks, it’s aimed at enduro racing or simply hitting up downhill trails at the higher speeds modern mountain bikes allow.

The fixed chinbar design means you can’t remove it to pump more air in, so the MT500 relies on vents and intakes for sufficient all day comfort. Having minimal padding inside aids in cooling, but, especially around the brow and ears, there isn’t as much airflow as rivals, so it runs a bit hotter than the competition and can get steamy on warmer days.

Endura helmets use the trademarked Koroyd honeycomb technology. The main structural part is therefore made from welded-together, energy-absorbing, plastic tubes that can crush and deform in an impact. The chinguard uses an in-house designed internal skeleton structure for reinforcement, and an extra green Koroyd panel insert in the front of the guard. Presumably to save extra grams, the helmet has exposed polystyrene at the edges, brow and chinbar, which can get damaged by small stones firing up, or from knocks in transit or uplift buses.

The MT500 has passed stringent impact and stress tests for competitive DH and Enduro racing. While it wouldn’t be our first choice for the former, there’s still a very solid, stiff and secure feel to the construction that’s reassuring, and nice detailing too like metal visor bolts and cushy chinstrap padding. Endura’s visor is lower than others and strays into your line of sight though when scoping lines further ahead down trails at downhill speeds.

In terms of fit, the MT500 is less deeply dished and more perched on the head, and we also experienced a few hot spots where the harder interior touches the skull and cheek pads pressed uncomfortably on ears. These cheek pads can also wriggle loose, since they’re only held in place by a small Velcro patch.

This multi-adjustable retention system uses an easy to twist dial and is comfy, but the cradle needs waggling right back before wriggling the head in. Even cinched up tight, the MT500 can rock a little front to back on the roughest trails, which was even apparent in the M/L size Endura recommended that felt cramped and tighter than other medium lids on test.