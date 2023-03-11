100% Trajecta Fidlock 2022 helmet review

100%’s Trajecta is one of a growing breed of modern full-faces designed for e-biking and aggressive all mountain riding, rather than full-on downhill racing. As such, it’s lighter, airier and more comfortable to pedal in all day, but lacks a bit of extra protection when it comes to taking serious risks at warp speeds.

The Trajecta chin bar isn’t removable like Leatt’s, but like Fox’s Proframe it boasts a massive big hole to pump air into your mouth when working hard. There are also a breezy 24-vents in the glossy polycarbonate outer shell, which is mostly wrapped around the edges for protection. The only exposed area of expanded polystyrene under the brow is now protected by a thin plastic wrap that should better resist dents and dings from stones that get flung up by your tyres.

Underneath this shell there’s an EPS layer that packs multi-density zones to calm different impact velocities. And below that lurks proprietary technology similar to 100%’s Altus lid to give extra protection and impact absorption. This in-house ‘Smartshock’ system mitigates against rotational strikes with a series of shock-absorbing buttons that suspend the padding from the shell, so the scalp floats independently inside. There are 13 squidgy, concertina-shaped rubbery points that the liner is anchored to, which can both compress and/or twist to help absorb energy in a crash.

Our medium Trajecta sized up smaller than most, since there are only two shell sizes and two pad thicknesses to differentiate between S/M and L/XL. The thick cushy pads soon bed in though, and with a perfectly placed neck roll to add stability, we found it rock solid when riding, even without an adjustable skull cradle or internal tensioning system.

In fact, the overall fit, and the way it rapidly ‘pops’ onto your head as you slip into the dense pads, feels reassuringly protective and more like a regular DH lid than some more flyweight enduro helmets. Meanwhile, the Fidlock chin strap is a lot faster to use than a D-loop buckle.

Thanks to that big chin port, airflow into the front is very effective, and even though goggle straps will cover a big portion of the rear exhaust ports, it never gets too stuffy or hot inside. The pointed top of the chinbar sits higher and was more in our line of vision than some rival lids though.

Verdict Even with a slightly bigger overall volume than some (presumably due to the Smartshock) 100%’s angular shape is really stylish, while the price is decent value considering the finish and quality. There are lighter enduro full face lids than this (some by as much as 200g), but they don’t feel as solid and reassuring, and can’t deliver the confidence of a DH helmet at the weight of an enduro lid like the Trajecta can.