Bell Super DH MIPS helmet review

The Bell Super DH MIPS takes the removable rap-around chin bar first introduced on the Super 2R to a whole new level of protection.

Granted, the weight has crept up by over 150g, but the DH version feels so much sturdier for it; something that’s reflected in the ASTM 1952 DH safety rating.

It fits better too, thanks in part to the integrated MIPS Spherical design. It’s real strength though, is the outstanding level of ventilation. With 19 vents it keeps your head cool even as temperatures hot up, and you never feel cocooned like you do with a regular full-face helmet.

Fitting the chin bar to the Super DH is a little tricky compared to say, a Giro Switchblade, and if your doing it mid-ride, it’s handy to have a friend check to see if the small hooks at the front of the helmet are actually located correctly.

One really neat feature on the Super DH is the new camera mount. You need to make sure the spring-loaded catch snaps into place, but once in, it’s very secure. It has a breakaway feature too, which has already saving us and our GoPro from getting clotheslined by low hanging branch.

Verdict The whole point of full face lid with a removal chin bar it to have the best of both worlds in a single helmet. DH protection for enduro racing or bike park laps, and a well-vented open face for regular pedal rides. Bell delivers on both counts with the Super DH. Yes, it’s a little tricky to fit the chin bar with the helmet on, but as two-in-one options go, it’s the best we’ve tested. It’s very well vented and given its BMX and Downhill safety certifications it relatively lightweight.