MET Parachute MCR helmet review

The MET Parachute has been around for years. Over that time, it’s seen multiple revisions, to the point we reckon this MCR version is by far the best looking, most sorted yet.

MCR refers to the new chinguard mechanism, which uses magnets to orientate ‘plugs’ into ports on the main helmet. The design work was done with Fidlock, whose reputation was forged making the magnetic helmet chinstrap clasps featured on several helmets here, including this Met.

This magnetic chinbar attaches just behind the ears and is released by twisting two small, flip-up, dial wheels that ‘pop’ the guard free. It’s reasonably solid in place, but wobbles and twists more than other convertibles here (with the exception of the Bell Super Air R). It’s easy to install once you figure out the locators, but a bit vague to fix too, so you’re never entirely sure when it’s locked down wearing the lid. We found a quick chinbar jiggle reassuring, and, to be fair, this always confirmed the magnets work as expected.

Padding, straps and retention dials are of the highest quality. The two cheek pads inside the chinguard are well positioned and feel snug without being constricting, which helps with the Met’s stable, planted feel. The BOA cradle has really precise increments, and the MIPS integration and plastic webbing is all well designed. A huge peak out front is flexy and can be tipped up right out of sight, which means goggles will fit underneath easily too.

A neat design touch is how the front of the wraparound BOA headband sits slightly away from the outer shell, allowing a small gap for extra airflow between the exterior and padded webbing. It’s a small detail, but extra effective at cooling the brow. Elsewhere, Met’s 21 vents pump air inside fast, especially down the sides and over ears. The interior’s still marginally warmer than a couple of helmets here though.

Run in open face mode, the temple zone feels slightly roomier than most medium lids, but the retention system dials in slack uniformly and comfortably. Three different height positions ensure tilt can be tuned perfectly too, and the Parachute stays firmly put in either trail or full face mode. It should last well too, since it’s fully wrapped with tougher material, meaning no internal foam gets exposed to potential damage.