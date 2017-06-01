Mountain bike deals at Wiggle

Bargains for mountain bikers at Wiggle.

Wiggle is an online retail phenomenon. Closely associated with road cycling, there are plenty of Wiggle mountain bike deals too.

The full history of Wiggle dates back to before their 1999 online birth. The whole thing started out at a relatively humble bike shop called Butler Cycles in Portsmouth. Wiggle founder Mitch Dall bought Butler Cycles in 1995 and from then on expanded and relocated premises numerous times.

In 2015 the company moved its main warehouse premises to Wolverhampton where it runs a massive 323,000 square feet ‘super-warehouse’ which is ram packed with bikes, clothing and components. Wiggle also have a number of own-brand labels such as dhb clothing, Lifeline tools, Verneti and Eastway bicycles.

Some key Wiggle mountain bike deals

DT Swiss XRC 1250 Carbon 27.5 wheelset

£1,000 isn’t exactly loose change but for a carbon wheelset from one of the premium wheel marques in the world it’s still an attractively priced deal. These cutting edge hoops normally retail at twice that price (yep £2,000!). An excellent pair of wheels for the more XC and marathon focussed mountain biker.

Garmin Edge 25 GPS computer

A small but extremely accurate logger of all your riding’s vital stats. Stop using your smartphone and putting up with dying battery life and woolly, inaccurate Strava segment timings. The Edge 25 is a dinky do-it-all that sits on your top tube (or your stem if it’s long enough).

Exposure Joystick Mk11

Unlike a lot of seemingly good value Exposure Joystick deals out there in internetland this deal from Wiggle is for the Mk11 Joystick AND it comes with the vital helmet and handlebars mounts so there are no hidden extras that you need to buy. Grab a bargain light before the summer’s over and the sales stop!

Shimano PD-M530 Trail SPD pedals

Shimano’s modern classic of clipless pedal design. Everyone likes the surrounding ‘bumper’ cage around the main body of the pedal; a bit of extra protection that also makes it easier to locate and clip into the pedal without any fuss or panic.

Gore Bike Wear Element Gore-Tex jacket

NB: sizing is limited on this garment. Buy the time you click through on this, your sizing may not be available. But it’s worth a try to have a look anyway because £100 for a premium Gore-Tex jacket like this is an incredible offer. No wonder the stocks are low!

dhb short sleeve base layer

A nice midweight do-it-all base layer without seams for total chafe-free comfort. Very stretchy in nature so you may wish to buy a size smaller than your typical T-shirt size to be appreciate the fitted performance. Something of a year-round every-ride classic garment that you’ll wonder how you ever did without.

Happy shopping and we hope you get want you want!