The current best deals on Maxxis mountain bike tyres

From marked-down Minions to cut-price Crossmarks, there's some rubbery bargains to be had

The undisputed Popular King of mountain bike tyres. We’ve done some sniffing around to find the best deals on Maxxis mountain bike tyres.

>>> The best mountain bike tyres

Cheap compounds and carcasses actively avoided. No sketchy plastic tyres with Rizla sidewalls here. These are the best deals on the best versions of the best mountain bike tyres.

Maxxis mountain bike tyres deals

Maxxis Minion DHR II WT

A brand new classic tyre from Maxxis. Despite the R (rear) suffix, this tyre is much better as an aggro front tyre for mixed-loose conditions.

Read our review of Maxxis Minion DHR II WT 10/10

Maxxis Minion DHR II WT EXO TR 27.5 x 2.4 – £49.99 – £32.99 from Tredz

Maxxis Minion DHR II WT EXO TR 29in x 2.4 – £49.99 – £36.98 from Tredz

Maxxis Minion DHF WT

Maxxis took the venerable old DHF tread and upsized it, whapped it on a new carcass shape and voila! The DHF is ready to rock for another decade. Faster rolling, less aggro than the DHR II.

Read our review of Maxxis Minion DHF WT

Maxxis Minion DHF WT 3C EXO TR 27.5 x 2.5 – £59.9 9 – £42.99 from Chain Reaction Cycles

Maxxis Minion DHF WT 3C EXO TR 29 x 2.5 – £59.99 – £44.95 from Tweeks Cycles

Maxxis Ardent Race

Despite its rather unfashionable round profile and minimal tread, there are still plenty of riders out there who ride terrain where this speedy tyre still shines, especially on the rear.

Read our review of Maxxis Ardent Race – Rating: 10/10

Maxxis Ardent Race 3C EXO TR 27.5 x 2.20 – £69.99 – £41.98 from Tredz

Maxxis Ardent Race 3C EXO TR 29 x 2.20 – £64.99 – £40.99 from Probikekit

Maxxis High Roller II

What is there left to be said about the High Roller II? A truly astonishing all-rounder that can be run all year round without much complaint or worry. Fit and forget.

Read our review of Maxxis High Roller II – Rating: 9/10

Maxxis High Roller II 3C EXO TR 27.5 x 2.3 – £54.9 9 – £39.98 from wiggle

Maxxis High Roller II EXO TR 29 x 2.3 – £49.99 – £28.49 from Probikekit

Maxxis Beaver

If you’re looking for something on the XC end of the MTB spectrum that’s narrow and light for slashing through loose and/or mud with no odd characteristics, here’s a nice Beaver.

Read our review of Maxxis Beaver – Rating: 9/10

Maxxis Beaver EXO TR 27.5 2.0 – £44.99 – £24.95 from Merlin Cycles

Maxxis Beaver EXO TR 29 x 2.0 – £44.99 – £33.49 from Evans Cycles

Maxxis Shorty

Whilst it arguably falls somewhat short(!) in terms of a being an off-the-shelf pre-cut-down mud spike (it’s too squat for that), the Shorty is a good choice for muddy and rocky UK autumn-winter seasons.

Read our review of Maxxis Shorty – Rating: 9/10

Maxxis Shorty 3C EXO TR 27.5 x 2.3 – £59.99 – £45.40 from Tredz

Maxxis Shorty 3C EXO TR 29 x 2.3 – £55.99 – £36.99 from Chain Reaction Cycles

Maxxis Aggressor

As a front tyre the Aggressor doesn’t quite cut it, it’s too stuffed with tread. As a rear tyre, it’s hugely better. Faster than a DHR II or High Roller II. Less sketchy than a Minion SS can be.

Read our review of Maxxis Aggressor – Rating: 8/10

Maxxis Aggressor EXO TR 27.5 x 2.3 – £49.99 – £28.99 from Tredz

Maxxis Aggressor EXO TR 29 x 2.3 – £49.99 – £31.49 from Tredz

Maxxis Minion SS

A real cult tyre, the Minion SS is one of the new school semi-slick rear tyre-only offerings that a lot of fireroad bashing enduro-heads are fond of. Worth sampling.

Read our review of Maxxis Minion SS – Rating: 8/10

Maxxis Minion SS EXO TR 27.5 x 2.3 – £44.99 – £30.99 from Chain Reaction Cycles

Maxxis Minion SS EXO TR 29 x 2.3 – £49.99 – £29.49 from Tredz

Maxxis Tomahawk

A bit of an odd one this. Let’s just say, if you like the idea of a Maxxis Ardent Race (see above) but find them lacking bite on your terrain, you should try a Tomahawk.

Read our review of Maxxis Tomahawk – Rating: 8/10

Maxxis Tomahawk 3C EXO TR 27.5 x 2.35 – £59.99 – £29.99 from Evans Cycles

Maxxis Tomahawk 3C DD TR 27.5 x 2.3 – £69.99 – £42.59 from Tredz

Maxxis Forekaster

“The Maxxis Forekaster sports mid-height tread blocks and wide cupped knobs down the middle. The Forekaster is suited to post-summer times.” – Read a reader review of Maxxis Forekaster – Rating: 9/10

Maxxis Forekaster EXO TR 27.5 x 2.35 – £49.99 – £44.98 from wiggle