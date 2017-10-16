Maxxis Minion DHF tyre review

It’s taken a while for Plus tyres to fulfil their potential, mostly because there was nothing with an aggressive enough tread pattern to dig in when the going was soft and conditions were damp. But when Maxxis released its evergreen Minion tread in a puffed up 2.8in width all that changed. Tall edge blocks extend a full 6mm from the carcass to really penetrate the dirt for secure hold, while the chamfered, lower-profile crown knobs help you keep the pace high when you’re bowling along and covering ground. The Max Terra 3C rubber is a great all-round blend, and it’s also available in 2.6in and 2.5in Wide Trail flavours if you like a less buoyant ride.

What do you get if you tweak the Maxxis Minion DHF to suit wide rims? The ‘Wide Trail’ version rewiewed below is designed to square off less with the beads stretched out.

The classic ‘L’ shaped lugs and long rectangular, ramped centre knobs remain, but the tread pattern is pumped up to suit the bigger casing.

The Minion has always been a fast favourite in loose and dry terrain, but in the wet, didn’t bite as hard as more splayed out treads in softer dirt.

With increased air volume, this 2.5 can be run a few psi lower, upping comfort and conformity, and laying down more rubber, so grip levels have really ramped up.

The WT weight is marginally higher, but there’s little evidence the tyres don’t roll just as fast off-road.

With the Maxx Terra Minion slapped on the front wheel, continuous predictable grip is almost never ending right up to properly wet conditions.

Maxxis’ sticky rubber feels trustworthy to lean, even on rocks and roots, but its wear life and durability isn’t class leading. The tyres do scrub off out at a steady, uniform rate though, rather than falling to pieces.

If you’re willing to sacrifice rolling speed, a sister Minion DHR tyre adds deeper centre lugs, and dramatically increases braking traction on the rear. It also works fantastically on the front in mixed conditions since DHR blocks are spaced a bit wider and really bite in and clear mud better too.

Both models are refined performers and arguably class leading, so armed with the wider Minions, you’ll need to blame something else if you can’t hog your mates back wheel.