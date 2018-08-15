Maxxis Aggressor tyre review

Maxxis Aggressor is targeted as a bit of a do-it-all tyre, but has gained most popularity as a rear option, especially for hard-packed and dusty trails.

>>> The best mountain bike tyres

This wider 2.5in WT version is relatively new and spreads the tread blocks out a bit, which increases versatility in mixed conditions, without impacting on the rolling efficiency.

The Aggressor lays down a lot of rubber and isolates vibration and chatter well when you’re going really fast. The dense tread provides good protection against impacts and cuts and bites on blown out terrain and loose rocks, but is also surprisingly good on greasy uphills in terms of pure climbing grip. Braking traction is also sorted, with the small-ish central tread blocks doing a better job than you’d expect scrubbing speed off quickly, unless trails are especially muddy.

Rolling speed is considerably faster than Maxxis Minion or Maxxis High Roller II, and closer to a semi-slick style rear. Cornering grip and shoulder hold is less on/off than the slip-to-grip semi slick feel though and quite neutral, with a very predictable envelope of traction so the tyre never lets go dramatically.

Whereas we felt the original 2.3in Aggressor only really excelled in dry conditions and gravelly/sandy type terrain or pure rocks, the 2.5in WT version can handle a lot more moisture and cuts in harder on off cambers and loose dirt, plus the bigger volume is more comfortable.

This tyre works really well on the back if you ride a lot of rough, armoured trail centres or fast rocky bridleways. The weight and £50 price strike a good balance for such a tough tyre, but if you prefer more technical DH challenges like slow-speed, steep, sloppy woods where pure control is the priority and braking traction and the softest rubber a necessity, some other tyres here work better.

Reader reviews of Maxxis Aggressor

Reader review by Ric Jamieson | Trail & XC

Instagram: @ric.jamieson

Twitter: @pine_sport

How long have you had them?

Six months.

Used on front or rear?

Front and rear.

Durability. How well have they stood up to use?

Faultless! Bought for winter cross-country racing, training and general trail riding and have had no issues or signs of wear to date

Performance. Traction, cornering, braking, puncture protection, acceleration, rolling speed etc?

Bought as an alternative to my Maxxis Medusa for wet riding / racing they do exactly what I want them to do. Huge amounts of grip giving more confidence in the corners as well as under braking and hooking up for no loss under acceleration. Despite the knob size, the rolling resistance is great on most surfaces although when the trail has gone dry and hardpack, it is noticeable compared to the Ikons I’d normally use for this type of terrain. Using Noxon Orange latex there have been no punctures that I know of to date. Maxxis tyres are my go-to brand due to their robustness.

What sort of conditions does this tyre work best in? Dry, mud, rock, loose, firm etc

Loose, loose over firm and wet. My local trail centre has been a good testing ground with everything from mud to hardpack to chalk and flint.

How is the sizing of the tyre – ie accurate, bit narrow, bit big etc?

I’m running 29 x 2.3in with 22mm rims and they come up spot on.

Have you run the tyre as tubeless? If so, how was tubeless installation?

They are set up tubeless using Noxon Orange latex and sealed without any issues or effort on Shimano XT rims with a track pump. The bead is stiff and whilst they went on only using my hands, they were tight but that’s a good thing as they stay there!

Could you be a product reviewer? Tell us about your mountain bike tyres!

Who knows products better than the people who own them and ride them again and again? Submit your reviews by the link above.