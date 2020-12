As the name suggests, our Editor’s Choice rounds up the very finest bikes and products of 2020 – all killer, no filler. To make it onto this esteemed list, each item must have been awarded a perfect 10/10 in the last 12 months. No ifs, no buts, no squeezing in on a technicality. And when consumer choice is greater than ever across the mountain bike market, that kitemark of quality is even more relevant.

Our overriding aim is to make sure you spend your hard earned cash on the very best bikes and products, whether that’s a £15 pair of grips or a £7,000 full-suspension bike. Fortunately we have a team of experienced and highly regarded testers to ensure that everything we review is thoroughly evaluated and impartially rated.

This year the list includes eight bikes and 37 products, with everything from suspension forks to bottle cages and waterproof jackets to saddles. Only the creme de la creme makes the cut. Welcome to our Editor’s Choice 2020.