Madison DTE Womens jacket review

Combine the fit, attention detail with an amazing price and the Madison DTE Womens waterproof jacket is easily the best on test.

Constructed from a fully seam-sealed three-layer fabric, Madison DTE Womens jacket is a bit hefty compared to lightweight jackets but it does have excellent 20k waterproof and 20k breathability figures, so even when generating a lot of heat you’re not going to boil inside. This jacket is great in harsh weather – the adjustable 3D-formed hood has been designed to integrate with a peaked mountain bike helmet and actually comes further down than any at the front. The DTE is also pretty big, so we could easily fit long hair into the back without it pulling the hood off our helmet. The hood also stows away when not in use via a little strap with press-studs.

The collar comes up pretty high, but it’s perforated to stop you over-heating. The jacket features generous sized pockets, but the zip tags are way too small when wearing winter gloves. The main zip is waterproof and can also be opened from the bottom – handy if you’re carrying something in a pocket underneath.

The DWR surface treatment is the best here – pooling was excellent with loads of run off, and it’s still going strong even after repeated washes. To stop abrasion of the jacket and surface treatment when wearing a pack, silicone print has been added on both shoulders.

Even though the Madison DTE Womens jacket is one of the heavier jackets we’ve tested, it is truly versatile; we’d pull it on if there was a shower, but also wear it on an all-day wet ride. Although it’s a tiny bit short in the sleeves, the overall fit is the best here and it has the best DWR coating.