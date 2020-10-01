100% Brisker glove review

The 100% Brisker is the best winter glove for mountain biking. Period. It’s as simple as that. Banish cold hands and embrace winter riding with these

The 100% Brisker is the best winter glove for mountain biking. Period. It’s as simple as that. Banish cold hands and embrace winter riding with these.

Read more: Best mountain bike gloves 2020

Why? Well until the 100% Brisker came along, most options were more like oven gloves, so while you could feel your fingers inside, you had no idea what they were doing outside. Fumbling for brakes and gears soon becomes sketchy when you’re off-road, and because you tend to be going at slower speeds relative to most road cyclists, you don’t suffer as much from wind chill. Hence the lightweight Brisker robs you of none of your dexterity, it’s minimal palm feeding you information about the terrain and the fingers giving maximum feel and flexibility for modulating those brakes. So good are they at not muting sensation, that you could be forgiven for thinking they’re just a regular summer glove. Until you ride them in the cold and/or wet that is.

Subs plug >> Try 5 issues of MBR magazine for just £5 in our Autumn Subscription Trial. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Despite their lack of bulk, they offer superb insulation at mountain biking speeds, only starting to let the cold permeate in properly sub-zero temperatures. In fact their window of operation goes from something like -5ºC to +10ºC, almost making them a full three-season proposition. Okay, so they’re not fully waterproof, but they do a decent job of keeping out light rain and drizzle. Besides, any glove that is fully waterproof will be too bulky or hot and sweaty to cut it as a good product for mountain biking.

Verdict It’s rare that a Californian brand makes anything that works well in a UK winter, but 100% has absolutely nailed the brief with the Brisker, so much so that it’s become part of the uniform for any discerning British mountain biker. And at under £30, it’s an absolute steal.