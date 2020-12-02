Transition Spur X01 review

Transition Spur joins the downcountry mountain bike wave. Sporting modest amounts of suspension travel but not shying away from aggressive geometry.

Don’t be fooled by Transition’s hip, rider-owned company image. It’s a serious brand; the new 120mm Spur as cutting edge as it gets. Design language, pivot hardware and frame finish on this 29er all match the top brands.

It looks stunning too, a continuous line stretching from the dropout to headtube makes it look fast, but it also ensures the Spur avoids bodily contact no matter how hard you throw it around. In fact, Transition’s new rig is so sleek, you might struggle to notice the brand’s Giddy Up suspension design, where flexible carbon stays do the job of a heavier Horst-link pivot on the chainstay.

Transition Spur review

The RockShox SID fork is exceptionally light, but it also offers excellent support so it never dives straight through its 120mm travel. And much to our surprise the slimmer damper feels more supple and active than on a Pike. To weigh in at an impressive 1,600g, the SID chassis has been stripped to the bare bones, but it can still be pushed way harder than any other XC fork before it starts to feel overwhelmed.

Out back, the slender SIDLuxe rear shock is also a revelation in terms of control and stability. Like the fork, dials are minimised to save weight, but the shock still packs a working lock-out and good tuning potential. Staying power wasn’t an issue on the vast majority of UK descents either, so we had zero issues with the damping fading or unpredictability with the SIDLuxe.

Components

It feels a little odd to call value on a £6k bike, but Transition’s competitive pricing deserves serious kudos for the incredibly lightweight kit, given that the Spur retains the capacity to scare, then save you, even on chunky terrain.

Narrower, 25mm internal width, DT Swiss XR 1700 wheels come clad with rapid Maxxis rubber and the wheels feel fast, stiff and accurate enough for the most violent cornering. Yes, you can easily overstep the limits of the Rekon rear tyre, and more time spent on the newer Dissector upfront highlights the Rekon’s abrupt transition from central to side knobs when cornering hard.

Guide G2 RSC disc brakes have a firm but gentle touch, but the gram-saving 160mm rear rotor lasted two days on steeper trails before it was cooked and discoloured. And while we’ve never dropped a chain using a proper SRAM X-Sync II chainring, Transition’s jiggled off twice; likely a consequence of just how fast and hard you can charge on what is essentially an XC bike with vastly more stable geometry.

Performance

Apply pressure to the Spur’s pedals and you can’t help but be impressed by the instant acceleration. It makes like Usain Bolt out of the blocks, catapulting you up the trail so quickly, you better get used to a constant earworm of ‘why do I ever drag a 160mm bike around?’.

Rapier-quick and precise also extends to the handling, since the ultra-low weight allows direction changes with the slightest shift in rider position. The relaxed 65.5° head angle and long wheelbase ensure a healthy dose of stability too, so the ride isn’t overly hectic either. To top it off, the Spur has so much grip and traction it never bites back unexpectedly, even when you deserve a nip. In fact, the only chink in the Spur’s armour is that when faced with heavy braking or heavier riders, you can notice some flex in the frame; something that’s totally at odds with how taut, sinuous and sharp it feels in every other situation.

It’s quiet and calm, and feels incredible hauling at full speed because you can focus so far ahead. Both wheels trace the floor with a graceful glide like an arcade air hockey machine, and, once you realise the 11.25kg (24.8lb) Transition Spur is more solid than the scales suggest, and can and will react to your intentions, you’ll be absolutely buzzing along rough singletrack trails, unless of course they’re fall-line steep.

Verdict Transition’s Spur XO1 is the best-realised ‘down-country’ bike we’ve ever tested. It’s lightning quick, lures you right into the middle of a tornado of action, yet always spits you out with a sunshine-after-the-storm calmness wondering what all the fuss was about. Sure the lightweight Spur package can flex, and its diet kit gets a serious workout given hard you can push this bike, but the minimal mass and flightiness are pivotal to what makes it so great. So, while you could add stiffness and increase the descending capability further with meatier brakes, tyres or a beefier fork, that would pull the plug on such an electrifying, razor-sharp ride.