Peaty’s Tubeless Conversion Kit review

Included with Peaty’s Tubeless Conversion Kit is everything to make the switch from tubes: a roll of rim tape, two sachets of sealant and two valves.

There are also some detailed instructions and QR codes, so you can link to set-up videos from the man himself.

The kit featured is for DH/Enduro, which means it has 30mm RimJob tape, but the tape is also available in 21, 25 and 35mm widths for road/cyclo-cross and XC use. The valves also come in different lengths (42 and 60mm) for the different disciplines and have removable cores, which you can actually loosen using the air cap included with each valve. There’s a decent size threaded washer and a rubber O-ring to help sealing – the former has flats so you can also tighten it with a tool.

Like a lot of brands, Peaty’s sealant comes in a disposable pouch that pushes straight onto the valve stem (you have to remove the core first) allowing you to inject the sealant directly into the tyre. The sealant is water-based and contains bio-glitter platelets to help seal those larger holes and tears – Peaty actually claims the sealant will plug up to 6mm tears. It also contains a corrosion inhibitor to prevent the sealant degrading your tyres and rims.

I used this kit to convert the wheels on my new Radon Render longtermer, and in terms of fitment I have nothing negative to report – it was easy to use and the tyres sealed first time. However, after two weeks riding I cracked the tyre to check the state of the sealant and it had reduced in volume by about 50 per cent. I noticed most of it was coating the inside of the tyre pretty evenly, which is what you want because that stops air leaking. The problem with this is there’s less of a reservoir of sealant willing around the tyre for those bigger punctures, and when I stabbed the tyre with a 1mm spike it failed to seal this puncture. I added another 120ml sachet and while it sealed the 1mm no problem, it struggled slightly with a 3mm hole and leaked everywhere when I enlarged this to 6mm.

Most water-based sealants I’ve tested need regular topping up, especially in really hot weather, and it’s the case here too. The problem with that is it does bump up the cost, although it is worth buying the 1L bottle, which does lower the cost per tyre. Peaty’s Tubeless Conversion Kit is well organised and has some great tape and valves – the latter are identical to Muc-Off but £2 cheaper – but you definitely need to experiment with a more effective sealant to get the best from it.