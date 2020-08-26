Radon Render 10.0 longtermer: first impressions

Radon Render has a carbon front end and Bosch gen 4 motor. This Render 10.0 has RockShox suspension, 29in DT Swiss wheels and high-end components.

Radon Render 10.0 need to know

Bosch Performance Line CX Gen 4 equipped e-bike with 140mm travel and 29in wheels

Frame construction mixes a carbon front triangle with aluminium rear

Whopping 625Wh lithium ion battery, locks into down tube

150mm RockShox Pike suspension fork boosts travel up front

Top-end build kit including SRAM G2 disc brakes, e-bike specific 165mm E13 Plus cranks and SDG components

SRP: €5,499.00 (approx £4900)

If you are up-to-date with my previous long-term test bikes, you’ll know the Render 10.0 is my third e-termer in a row. You’ll also know that I’ve had numerous reliability issues with my two previous e-bikes, one equipped with a Shimano motor and the other running a Brose. Fingers-crossed, the Render 10.0 will be slightly more reliable, because it has the latest Bosch Performance Line CX motor along with a Bosch 625Wh battery, display/control unit; the other bikes mixed-and-matched parts.

I’ve ridden a couple of different Bosch-equipped e-bikes over the last few months and the Render 10.0 is the first to feature the Kiox display. Like the Shimano monitor, it’s mounted safely behind the handlebar, the difference being that the Kiox unit can be removed, which is handy when cleaning the bike. It also has a lot more features than the Shimano unit. But I do have one issue – I can’t read the battery indicator without my glasses, and I don’t need them for riding, just reading.

The 625Wh PowerTube battery is removable, you just need to loosen a bolt at the top of the down tube, un-hook the rubber leash at the base, then remove the plastic cover and unlock the battery so it pops out. This is great, because it means I can take the battery indoors for charging, or clip in a fresh one on the go to extend the play. What you can’t see when looking at the bike on the Radon website though, is that the battery cover is actually pretty flimsy. It has also worked loose once during a ride and the battery now rattles in the housing. To stop the rattle, I’ve glued a piece of foam to the inside of the plastic cover but this means it sits a little proud of the down tube. I suppose this is one of the pitfalls of buying a bike sight-unseen.

I’m not going to go into a massive amount of detail about the parts here, but I want to mention a couple of things I’m already considering upgrading and why. The SDG Radar saddle is a bit narrow for my sit bones (wide ass), the SDG Slater grips are too hard and, while the Maxxis Minion DHF/DHR II skinwall tyres look great against the monochrome colour scheme, they are dual-compound with a slightly harder rubber than my preferred 3C MaxxTerra. Now, if you were buying a bike from a dealer, you could probably get it to swap all of these parts out, but again, that’s not possible with an online bike brand.

I’ve only done 50 miles on the Radon Render 10.0 so far, but I’ve got to say it’s lightning quick. This may be the faster-rolling tyres, but the Bosch motor has a lot of power and, if I spin the gears, rather than churn along, it really pays you back in kind. All e-bikes do this to a degree, but some feel livelier than others, and the Render 10.0 is one of them. Whether I’m going to have to sacrifice some of that speed for increased grip remains to be seen, but I’ll know more next month after I’ve swapped the tyres.

