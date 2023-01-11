Hope F22 flat pedal review

Hope's brand new F22 flat pedal has a bigger platform and more concavity, which all adds up to a big improvement in grip over the older F20.

It’s been a full decade since Hope launched its F20 flat pedal. Ample time, then, to iron out the problems with the old design, and come up with an improved version to compete with the best flat pedals on the market; the brand new F22 you see here. The old F20 platform shape didn’t offer brilliant support, and grip was inferior to many of its leading rivals, and I wasn’t the only bike tester who felt that way – most of my peers voted with their feet for either DMR and Nukeproof when off duty. So what’s changed with the latest F22, and has Hope nailed it?

CNC machined in Lancashire, the new platform has been made more concave (one of the key changes I’d hoped for) and uses a new asymmetric shape that delivers a claimed 30% more usable surface area than the F20. It’s still not massive at 105x102mm, so the platform isn’t quite as big as many leading flats, and it’s still not as dished out either.

For reference, DMR’s 105x105mm Vault is 19mm tall at the front/rear edges and 8mm in the centre, whereas the F22 is 17mm at the outer edges and 14mm in the section surrounding the axle, which represents quite a difference in terms of concavity. Instead, Hope relies on taller pins (6mm longer than previously) to ‘enhance concavity’ further.

These pins number 22 per pedal, with the thinner, hexagonal ones being height adjustable by placing washers between the head and the underside of the platform. Thicker, stubbier, studs are used in the ‘middle’ of the platform in line with the axle. To lower my sole and the ball of my foot, I set the outer pins at their maximum height and – as they’re not adjustable – removed the centre studs completely.

The studs thread in from the top, which normally raises alarm bells about Allen heads getting clogged up or damaged, but Hope thoughtfully adds a hex shape at the base so you can use a spanner to remove them if all else fails. It’s one of several details on the F22 that reinforces how Hope likes to make serviceable products that last the long haul.

Another nod to durability is the proven seal system, where triple stacked cartridge bearings and long inner IGUS bush are shielded from crud and moisture ingress by three different rubber seals. Together with a high strength (re-engineered) cro-mo axle, this design was very reliable on the previous generation, to the extent I’d argue that the only other pedals that last as long without getting baggy are Burgtec’s Penthouse flats.

Placement of the taller, sharper pins and the new platform shape make it immediately noticeable how much gripper these pedals are than the old Hope F20 flats. I tested them wearing both Five Ten and Ride Concept shoes and there was a very slight amount of extra movement and wriggle compared to pedals like DMR’s Vault or Nukeproof’s Horizon, but I never had a single issue with slipping a pedal or feet moving about excessively, even on the roughest tracks in muddy conditions.

The weight of Hope’s new F22 is pretty competitive at 360g a pair, there is good ground clearance to avoid catching on rocks and ruts, and the axle and bearing system has proven to be tough and durable. Crucially, grip is now much improved as well.

Verdict If you prioritise ultimate flat pedal grip, you might still want to look at other options, such as the DMR, Nukeproof or Deity T-Mac, as they have a deeper dish and your shoes feel more planted and totally locked in position as a result. Bigger platforms will also better suit riders with larger feet, as Hope’s F22 platform is slightly at the smaller end of the spectrum. But overall, Hope has made a big step forward with its new pedal, and can now stand shoulder to shoulder with the best flat pedals on the market.