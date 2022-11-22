Exposure Six Pack MK12 handlebar lights review

Looking for the very best mountain bike lights? We’ve got you covered, having extensively tested a broad range of the lights available on the market today head to head, and one of the lights that really impressed us is the Exposure Six Pack MK12.

Every year Exposure improves its lights, which is why we’re now on the MK12 version of the Six Pack. It gets its name because it has six LEDs putting out 3,750 lumens on high beam.

Everything is self-contained within the ribbed aluminium body – there are no cables or straps – which is convenient, but it does mean there’s quite a bit of weight on the handlebar. On one of our test rides the bracket did slip on a really rough section. There are tolerances between handlebars, which is why Exposure recommends always running the thin shim provided.

Like the Exposure Zenith MK2 we’ve also tested, Exposure builds programmability into the Six Pack Mk12, and all 10 modes are laser-etched on the body of the light, so you never have to search for the instructions.

Programming is simple because you can actually see the setting you’ve selected on the display on the back of the lamp. The first three programs feature Reflex++, which automatically matches the light output to your speed/situation – it dims down on the climbs, but boosts to a whopping 5,250 lumens for the descents.

This is why, if you compare the beam pictures to the Magicshine Monteer 8000S Galaxy V2.0, it doesn’t look that much brighter, but you’re blasting along it really makes a difference. When the light powers down going uphill it’s also not as much as you think, and you can still see many metres ahead.

The great thing about having a read out is it also displays battery life and a high and low beam via simple coloured LEDs. You also get the run times for each setting printed on the bottom too.

To enhance definition, the light is incredibly crisp and white and there is so much on tap that you can easily ride with this as your only light. Some testers preferred the high and low beam option over the Reflex++ modes, but having those smart modes makes this pretty much a fit and forget product.

Verdict The Six Pack MK12 is one of the most expensive light on test, but the build quality is superb. It’s a hefty unit on the handlebar but it’s a superb light that offers a ton of options and is surprisingly easy to use.