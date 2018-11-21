No-risk Christmas gift ideas for mountain bikers

No-risk suggestions for the dirty person in your life

Here are 24 solid ideas for gifts for that mountain biker in your life. Every budget and every type of mountain biker is catered for here.

>>> Updated 21/11/18: Black Friday mountain bike deals

Or if you are that mountain biker yourself, send this page to the person who needs help choosing you a decent prezzie.

Gifts for mountain bikers

In ascending order of price, here are our top twenty pics of gifts that any mountain biker would be happy to find under the (bicycle-themed) wrapping paper.

All of the brands and products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. So these are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

Under £20

One bike, two bikes, three bikes, more! mug

Try and ignore the road bike graphic and concentrate on the message instead. You can never have too many bikes. Amen to that. An ideal mug for use at home or in the workplace. Currently available for £13.00

Viewranger smartphone mapping gift voucher

Although proper GPS devices with built in mapping are great, they are extremely expensive (and that’s before you even start buying the mapping tiles – ouch!) More and more riders are turning to their smartphones to be their on trail ‘satnav’. And the Viewranger smartphone app is widely regarded as the best navigational app out there for mountain biking. The app is free but the map zones cost money. That’s what this gift voucher will get you – Ordnance Survey’s fabulous mapping. Currently available from £15.00

Trailmaps

Stylish and contemporary designer art prints of the world’s best trails. A simple idea executed extremely well. Currently available for £15.00

Wera Multi Colour Ball End Hexagon Key Set

No one needs these. But everyone wants them. The colour coding of the tools can be useful sometimes but at the end of the day, it’s just nice to have some colour in your toolbox and in your grimy hands as you fettle your bike. And if you’re still using your multitool for working on your bike at home – STOP IT! Get some proper stay-at-home ball-ended Allen keys and make life easier for yourself. You’ll not regret it. Currently available for £19.99

Personalised Ordnance Survey map

Did yo know you can get proper OS map based around specific locations such as your house post code? Well, you can. And very handy they are too for exploring your local trail network. Especially useful if someone lives on the edge of an exisitng OS map and needs multiple maps for navigating. Currently available for £16.99

Yes, socks

For those unfortunate people who don’t ride mountain bikes, getting socks for Christmas is something of a downer. But if you’re a mountain biker and you get some suitably on-trend and rad riding socks, it’s a very wonderful thing. Currently available for £16.00

Big bobble hat

The power of the bobble compels you! Many different designs available. Currently available for £20.00

Sick Bicycle Co. T-shirt

Yes, Sick Bicycles make bikes but they also make most excellent apparel. Loads of T-shirt designs and a bundle of hoodie designs too. Currently available for £19.99

Schwalbe Tyre Tread Cutters

Do you know someone who spends whole evening’s snuggling up to their collection of tyres? Do they spend whole rides/days/weekends/holidays discussing durometers? This is the tool for them. Currently available for £19.99

Fox Camo Wallet

Everyone needs money and everyone needs somewhere to store said money. Don’t go the boring route and get something from M&S or Debenhams, get your significant other a proper bike-branded cash carrying device. Currently available for £12.99

Under £30

e.thirteen tubeless valves

Pieces of jewellery that are probably something you’d never buy normally but once you’ve got them they turn out to be really rather useful. They’ll fit any tubeless rim (via different o-rings). They’re lighter than bog standard steel valves. The best thing about them though – other than being available in colours – is that it’s quick and easy to unscrew the valve core and the remaining valve body is wider bore than normal. This makes it easier and more consistent to inflate tricky tyre/rim combinations. Currently available for £25.96

Subscription to mbr

Why subscribe to MBR magazine? Because we’ve got something for every budget and every type of rider. 13 times a year, you’ll be getting the best bike and product testing, four free route guides from all over the UK; riding advice, fitness tips, exclusive first looks at new equipment, our buyers guide and foolproof lessons on how to fix your bike. That’s why.

Currently available for £22.49

X-Tools torque wrench set

A tool to make sure you aren’t over-tightening or under-tightening your nuts and bolts. This is one of those tools that’s always on riders’ lists to get one day. But that day never comes because torque wrenches are usually a tad on the expensive side and there’s always something shinier to buy instead. Currently available for £28.49

Torq mince pie flavour energy bars

Mince pie flavoured energy bars! What more do you need to know? Currently available for £26.35 (box of 15 bars)

Clas Ohlson Shoe Dryer

Soggy shoes – especially flat pedal shoes like Five Tens – are the bane of all British mountain bikers. Banish damp shoes with this excellent device. Built-in timer and two power/heat settings. Currently available for only £24.99

Big Blue Book of Bicycle Repair

This is a gift that is not only extremely useful but can also save the lucky recipient a bundle of money over the ensuing years. YouTube videos are all well and good but sometimes you need something written down, step-by-step with clear photographs. Currently available for £24.29

Custom stem cap

Choose one of many existing designs 0 such as this Homer-tastic donut design above – or design your very own stem cap using an online builder. Currently available for £24.95

Under £50

Uplift day gift voucher – from £32.00

A day spent doing nothing but descending. And progressing your skills. It’s amazing how much better you can get at descending when you spend a concentrated day doing but that on a bunch of fun tracks that allow sessioning and ample variation to stop it becoming dull. A great prezzie and something to look forward to in the spring.

Forest of Dean uplift voucher – £32.00

Antur Stiniog uplift voucher – £32.50

FlyUp uplift voucher – 15% off

Bikepark Wales uplift voucher – £choose

Strava Premium

You can buy Strava Premium for someone else. Americans call it ‘gifting’ but that doesn’t feel right to us Brits. Anyway, buying someone Strava Premium may result in them never relaxing on a ride ever. You have been warned. Currently available for £39.99 (annual subscription)

Silca Italian Army Knife

The world didn’t need any more cycling multi tools. And then the Silca Italian Army Knife came along. The world still doesn’t need any more multi tools but the world most certainly wants this one. Gorgeous. Currently available for £30.00

Invisiframe premium frame protection

Keep someone’s new pride and joy looking sharp – and retain a greater resale value – by getting an Invisiframe protection kit. Another idea is to book them in with a bike wrapping service. Currently available for £47.99

Under £100

Coffee subscription – £75.00

Bikes and beans go together like tea and biscuits. This is a primo caffeine dealer who will send out a specially selected pack of new beans to you every couple of weeks complete with all sorts of tasting notes and info as to where and how the beans the grown and roasted etc. Currently available from £75.00

Mobi V-15 portable pressure washer

The concept of the portable washer is brilliant — rinse your bike at the end of the ride before the mud dries, and that weekly winter wash becomes a chore no more. Currently available for £89.99

OneUp EDC Tool System

Currently available for $59.00

One of the most talked about new fangled gadgets of 2017, OneUp’s unique hidden-in-the-steerer multitool is an enduro racer’s dream. It’s not cheap once you add in the requisite steerer threading tool but it’s something that will never get tired of being used.