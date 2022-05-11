Dexshell Ultrathin waterproof socks review

Every winter, in the quest to keep pinkies warmer and drier in the slop, my waterproof socks come out of retirement. Over the years, I’ve tried a few different brands and thicknesses and really rate these Dexshell Ultrathins.

With a Porelle membrane, they stay really waterproof, even when splashed and soaked all day long. The use of thinner materials and a streamlined cut is also welcome as they feel nice and supple and closer to a wearing a normal sock than a wetsuit boot. Breathability is excellent with way less boil-in-a-bag sweaty sensation. And thanks to their windproofing and lack of clamminess they actually keep feet as warm as most thicker models too.

A further bonus is the use of eco materials like biodegradable modal and bamboo yarns in the construction.

Verdict All told, the Ultrathins are my go-to (and highly recommended) waterproof socks for everything except freezing conditions.