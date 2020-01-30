Endura MT500 Burner Pant II review

2019 was the year of the trouser. Tapered, lightweight riding pants were everywhere. I was something of a long kecks latecomer, but I am now fully sold on both the form and the function. It’ll have to get pretty warm for me to opt for baggy shorts now.

>>> The best mountain bike waterproof trousers for 2020

For me, riding pants can be broken down into three main concerns: fit, fabric and features. These MT500 Burner Pant II trousers are predominantly made from a four-way stretch fabric. The exceptions are the seat panel (made from a durable, non-stretchy material) and panels behind the knees and at the top of the thigh (made from airy, stretchy mesh fabric). There are also laser cut breather holes in the inner thigh area. The breather holes feel a bit unnecessary, but I like how the airy mesh panels help keep things comfier where clothing (knee pads, liner shorts) can bunch.

The rear waistband is lined in sticky silicone er, lines (to help keep the trousers from slipping down) and there’s also the Endura logo on the outside of the rear waistband (to help keep your jersey from riding up).

The pants have a front zip with a ratchet waist adjuster and Velcro waist adjusters that pull forwards from the top of each bum cheek and anchor on landing strips just below your hips.

I am on the lanky side. I have a 32-33in waist (fluctuating beer belly depending) with 34in inside leg. The length of these pants was fine, but I had to run the Velcro adjusters fully cinched. Which was fine when riding. Less lanky folk will be well within the fit adjustment range.

I left the ratchet strap alone, as tightening it just made the front bunch up off-centre uncomfortably. I think the pants could ditch this ratchet strap altogether.

At the other end of things, there are elasticated panels on the inside ankle to keep things flap-free with an on-trend taper, whilst retaining the ability to be pulled on over riding shoes and knee pads.

The funny rubbery chevrons on the outside of the knee are rather curious, and although I initially wrote them off as pointless styling, while riding they do seem to help keep the pant in place around knee pads; helping prevent snags or pull-creep.

All-in-all, the fabric choices and locations have proven to be excellent. If the weather is mild, just wear liner shorts underneath. If it’s cold and/or wet, pull on some appropriate ¾ bib-knickers or full-length tights underneath.

Yes there are a couple of superfluous features (breather holes and ratchet waist adjuster), but the fabrics are really good and the fit is fine for average bodies (and offers good adjustment for slimmer taller riders too). Value-wise, as with most modern riding pants, they ain’t cheap, but they have genuinely revolutionised, streamlined and improved my riding wardrobe.