Specialized Demo Pro Pant review

The Specialized Demo Pro Pant has a lightweight feel and is slightly stretchy, which means it moves with you when riding and also allows you to wear kneepads without the trouser pulling too tight. The cut isn’t as good as some here but our main criticism is the material has started to bobble in places where we’ve snagged it when riding.

Read more: The best mountain bike trousers – regular and waterproof

On our 34in sample, the waist is huge, so we made good use of the Velcro side adjusters. It has a zipped fly, backed up by some meaty press-studs and a Velcro patch. The Demo Pro pant rides high at the rear, so when you do crank it over there’s no worries with a builders crack. There are three pockets, but the one at the back of the waist is too small and those semi- cargo pockets on the legs are a little low, so stuff jangles about when you’re pedalling.

The Demo is really breathable – there is a ton of perforation in the crotch and on the back of the knees and for summer use this is a great choice. It’s not quite as hard wearing as some and is already starting to look a little tired in the seat, so if you’re looking for a trouser for uplifting, or taking to the Alps, this is probably too lightweight. There’s not much in the way of reinforcement on the knees or driveside ankle. For trail use the Specialized Demo Pro Pant is good, but the material looks tired pretty quickly and it’s an expensive trouser compared to similar-weight Endura MT500 Burner pant.