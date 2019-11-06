Giant Shuttle Flat Pedal shoes review

The brand new Giant Shuttle flat pedal shoe features a dual compound sole with an exclusive own-brand sticky rubber called ‘GRIPR’.

>>> Best mountain bike shoes in 2019

To ensure it covers everywhere rider’s shoes potentially perch, the grippier zone extends right from behind the toes to the rear of the foot arch. This is a welcome detail, considering some shoes with multi-compound soles use only a smaller, pedal-shaped, area over the ball of the foot, which isn’t always large enough.

Ridged toe and heel segments use a deeper (harder compound) tread for climbing and hiking traction, and also better durability, and an injection-moulded tough, protective toe cup shields from knocks and impacts.

The shiny upper is pretty stiff and supportive, and uses a hydrophobic material that’s really good at shrugging off moisture, not wetting out and drying quickly. Giant’s stiffer feel does ‘break in’ and get comfier after a few rides, but the tongue and interior always feel slightly less padded and cushy inside compared to my current benchmark, the Five Ten Freerider Pro.

Giant’s GRIPR rubber generates excellent friction and grip against platforms so pedals don’t slide around, but the sole is less good in terms of damping and being locked onto the pedal over rough ground.

When riding the same rough and long enduro trail in Italy testing, the Shuttle is noticeably less planted and more skittery over rough ground than the Freerider Pro, and this is also the case when picking and placing the bike about with feet and how they can get out of position on smoother trails.

Giant’s price isn’t massively different to the competition either, so the high grip levels, tidy looks and quality construction aren’t quite enough to recommend it over my current favourite.