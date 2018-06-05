Bike Yoke Revive dropper post review

The Bike Yoke Revive is stunning, well made, easy to use and the most versatile post out there. It’s also lightweight and reliable.

Bike Yoke worked on its post for over a decade, and that’s obvious in terms of design quality and details, never mind how the Revive is such a smooth operator with a super light remote action.

Internally it’s unique and doesn’t use an internal floating piston to separate air and oil because Bike Yoke reckons this is fundamentally problematic. By eliminating extra IFP seals (and the precise tolerances) required to prevent air mixing with oil that potentially makes posts spongy at full extension, it also uses less dynamic seals (two) for more fluidity and reduced friction.

Air can still get where it shouldn’t, especially if you transport your bike laid down or store it at an angle, but there’s a clever feature to revive this. Turning a 4mm hex port and compressing the post by hand allows a ‘Reset’ valve to restore the hydraulic circuit. It effectively rebalances the system in seconds, without having to even remove it from the bike.

Some might not like the idea of even such minimal fiddling, but it’s foolproof and fast, plus we’ve not reset the latest Revive once now it uses an extra rubber membrane to further resist hydraulic mixing, and that includes multiple flights in a bike bag and months of riding.

On top of this neat reset feature, the whole user experience is top drawer, from the materials and bolts chosen, to the ultra-low clamp and collar that affords best-in-test seat clearance. Bike Yoke’s post even has a low weight relative to each height drop and shallow insertion depth to suit more frames. The price is top end, but with one of the best under-bar remotes to go with its silky smooth action, this is a perfectly conceived product.

Verdict A post we’ve had absolutely zero issues with is also the smoothest cable operated dropper around. Designed in Germany, the Bike Yoke Revive incorporates every conceivable design feature to boost performance and reliability, as well as boasting several tricks up its sleeve to better the competition. At £325, it’s not cheap, but has excellent lightness of touch from the nicely shaped remote, and also packs rock-solid reliability. The low ride height and shallow insertion depth suit more frames and rider heights too. One possible caveat is riders transporting a bike laid in a car (or upside down) might need to regularly activate the unique ‘reset’ function to rebalance the hydraulics. This literally takes seconds though, and, on the latest generation (with an added internal rubber membrane), we’ve not reset the Revive post once during months of use.