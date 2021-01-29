Best mountain bike glasses and goggles: protect your eyes

The best mountain bike glasses and goggles will stop your vision being compromised by debris, letting you focus on the trail ahead... and out of A+E.

With the best mountain bike glasses – and goggles – are light, ergonomic and well ventilated, so you never feel claustrophobic. Here we round up a bunch of the best glasses and a couple of our top-rated goggles.

Best mountain bike glasses and goggles

Oakley Jawbreaker – WINNER GLASSES



Toolfreak Spoggles – BEST VALUE GLASSES

Scott Spur

Smith Attack Max

100% S3

Van Rysel RoadR 900

Smith Squad XL – WINNER GOGGLES

Giro Blok MTB Goggles

Oakley Jawbreaker

Great protection and an amazing fit

Price: £175.00

Features a large wrap-around lens and extended field of view above the nose. The lens also features Oakley’s patented High Definition Optics, and is pin sharp, with absolutely zero distortion. The frame has interchangeable Switchlock lens technology, so by flipping up the nosepiece, the lower frame swings down and the lens pops out. The arms are also adjustable, which is great for tailoring the fit to or reducing conflict with a low profile helmet.

Read review of Oakley Jawbreaker

Toolfreak Spoggles

Wet weather eye protection at a great price

Price: £18.99

Using safety glasses has long been a top tip for thrifty mountain bikers and the Toolfreak Spoggles are impressively cheap at less than £20. They come in a carry case with an array of accessories and feel nothing like the disposable items you might find down at your local hardware store. While not the most stable fitting glasses, we can’t argue with the quality and value.

Read review of the Toolfreak Spoggles

Scott Spur

Well shaped eye protection with easy lens swapping

Price: £74.99

Has a shape more suited to medium to large faces. Riders with a slim face shape might be better off with another style. The Scott Spur is one of the better sets of riding glasses on the market. The easy lens swapping and comfortable fit are two of its plus points, along with an excellent lens tint perfect for mountain biking.

Read full review of the Scott Spur

Smith Attack Max

Lens clarity, simple lens changing and comfort

Price: £195.00

Quality-if-pricey eyewear that sits perfectly on the head and suits a wide range of head shapes. The clarity of the Chromapop lenses is second to none. They would be perfect if it wasn’t for the slight encroachment of the lens attachment into your peripheral vision.

Read review of the Smith Attack Max

100% S3

Protection of goggles with the airflow of glasses

Price: £139.99

The frame may not as wide as some of the other larger eyewear on the market as the lens flares out from underneath but this means it doesn’t feel too wide on the face and keeps out of peripheral vision. The arms have just enough flex to really latch on to your head without feeling too tight.

Read review of the 100% S3

Decathlon/B’Twin/Van Dysel RoadR 900

Light, comfortable, range of easily swappable lenses

Price: £34.99

This pair of glasses has changed names over the years (used to go under the B’Twin brand, for example) but it is fundamentally the same Decathlon-exclusive product as ever. No helmet compatibility issues. Simple lens changing process. Excellent price. They fulfil all of a rider’s requirements from eyewear – light, comfortable and with a range of easily swappable lenses that cover the whole gamut of conditions.

Read review of the Decathlon RoadR 900

Smith Squad XL

Contrast and clarity are first rate

Price: £85.00

The Smith Squad XL is the equivalent of a 70in 4K TV for your face. Boasting pin sharp optical clarity and unhindered panoramic vision, it actually enhances your view of the trail ahead as well as protecting your eyes from insects, flying debris and encroaching vegetation. There’s plenty of airflow to keep you from getting stuffy or misting up, and there’s none of the claustrophobic tunnel vision that comes with some goggles.

Read full review of Smith Squad XL

Giro Blok MTB Goggle

Wide open views MTB-specific goggle

Price: £69.99

One of the best sets of goggles out at the moment. The Giro Blok give the rider an almost uninterrupted field of view, which is pretty much what you need from your eyewear. Lens clarity is particularly good with the blue tinted mirror lens. Overall an excellent goggle choice for all types of gravity based riding. Bange of vision. Comfort. Easy lens swap.