HT ANS-10 Supreme flat pedal review

Great choice for someone with smaller feet, though it lacks the support and locked in feel of the best pedals

Designed in conjunction with the racer Martin Söderström, the HT ANS-10 Supreme is a compact pedal with an extruded and machine aluminium platform.

HT is a growing player in the pedal market. As a major Taiwanese pedal manufacturer that makes products for lots of the best-known brands, it also has its own range of flat and clip-in pedals. Over recent years, HT has massively stepped up its marketing game and clearly isn’t messing around; it now sponsors some of the most famous athletes in DH and XC including Nino Schurter, Aaron Gwin and Amaury Pierron.

Racers are already getting top results on its pedals then, but if this HT ANS-10 (and the catchy HT PA03A composite pedal we’ve tested and rated before) is anything to go by, the brand isn’t quite winning yet in terms of snappy model names. This doesn’t matter much though when performance is so dialled, and with an extruded and machined alloy body that’s only 16.6mm tall in the centre, the ANS-10 has such an excellent low-profile shape, that several testers rated the grip levels as amongst the best here.

The slim platform only measures 100mm x 100mm, but in size nine Five Ten shoes, the shape feels just about perfect, since there are no edges, bumps or restrictions to upset positioning or prevent your feet remaining stabilised over rough ground – even on sloppy and muddy days. Riders with bigger shoes may overlap the sides a little though, as the platform isn’t huge and the corners are cut away for extra clearance.

HT’s pins are lower than most, but also thinner, so bite into soles stubbornly to the point shoes never twist or spin accidentally. The ANS-10 pedal feels especially good under foot by virtue of being one of the lowest on test, so you feel noticeably sunken and completely ‘in’ rather than ‘on’ the bike when cornering or pumping terrain.

After six months of use and several harsh impacts, our left pedal developed bearing or bushing wobble – we’re not sure if it’s the sealed outboard cartridge bearing or double bushes – but this play is a little premature and will need attention soon. Apart from this lone issue, the ultra thin, grippy HTs are one of the lightest flat pedal options around, and well worth consideration.