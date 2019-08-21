Deity TMAC flat pedal review

Red Bull Rampage rider Tyler McCaul’s Deity TMAC pedals are on the bigger side of the spectrum. Well-positioned sharp pins keep shoes totally locked down.

They use a symmetrical, rather than offset, shape so shoe soles sit centrally, and with plenty concavity, the platform profile is just about perfect.

The 6061 aluminium platform isn’t the thinnest, but there’s no sense of pedal roll or instability when riding, likely due to the deep, 2.5mm, dish between edges and centre. The chassis feels rock solid and there’s fantastic supportive underfoot, with rider weight and impact forces well distributed over a broad area to keep feet from fatiguing.

Multiple stacked sealed bearings and a DU bushing surrounding a heat-treated chromoly axle (with pedal spanner flats), and there’s zero play or wobble. I experienced no premature wear or bagginess with this set after hard use, and a trusted riding pal’s pair has delivered a longer service interval than both DMR Vaults and Nukeproof Horizons used previously.

With grip to match the best-in-class flat pedals plus excellent support and solidity, this Deity flat pedal is one of the best feeling flats around. With the shoe in the middle it simply feels right immediately and the weight is competitive too.

A couple of niggles are the top-fastening pins can be hard to remove if damaged or compacted with crud, the pedal is pretty wide too, so others offer more clearance, plus the £130 price tag is hefty. Ultimately, you can’t argue with how the TMACs perform underfoot though, and it speaks volumes I choose these from a huge selection for a recent three-day Alpine enduro race where they performed flawlessly.