Altura Kielder Lightweight Short Sleeve jersey review

The Kielder jersey fits into Altura’s new gravel/MTB clothing range aimed at competing with the best mountain bike jerseys and comes in multiple sizes, three colours and a long-sleeve version. Altura also offers a Kielder for women, but only with either long-sleeve or 3/4 sleeve options. Known for being excellent value, the Kielder jersey is easily the cheapest on test here.

It’s nice to see Altura use a 100% recycled polyester fabric, and while that might conjure thoughts of itchy, uncomfortable materials, the Kielder is smooth, soft and feels nice against skin. It’s thin, light and stretchy, which is a good thing as it’s by far the most fitted jersey here. Altura describes it as ‘relaxed’ on its website, but that must refer to the styling rather than the cut. Talking of styling, the Altura logo has a definite Star Trek vibe to it, while this army green colour lets you channel your inner President Zelenskiy. Not a combo we’d normally associate with mountain biking, but it makes a change from looking like a supercross reject.

There’s no awkwardly placed stitching, and being flatlock means it’s all unobtrusive. Most of its wicking properties seem to come from the thin, almost mesh-like material, so it’s not the most effective at cooling when worn under a jacket, but works well on its own.

Perhaps reflected in the price is the durability; we caught our jersey on a branch and pulled a massive thread, and after a few rides there were quite a few bits of loose stitching.

Verdict For a basic jersey at a realistic price, the Altura Kielder ticks a lot of boxes. Sure, it’s not the trendiest name around, and some might be put off by the Klingon styling and cling-on fit, but for hacking around in during the summer months, it does a perfectly good job.