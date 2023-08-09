Alpinestars Drop Meta Jersey SS review

One of Alpinestars’s key summer riding jerseys is this ultra-lightweight Meta top, using a 92% polyester/8% elastane main fabric. The material is perforated all over in a reasonably fine tea bag-style mesh, and both faces of the fabric are flat, rather than having any internal texturing or baffling like some here.

With multiple panels across the shoulders and underarm area, Alpinestars’s cut and tailoring is one of the most sophisticated on test. The shoulder yoke part is joined in two panels underneath the throat, and there’s a bonded (rather than stitched) neck line that’s cut loose and open and feels almost invisible above the collarbone and around the neck. Two curved fabric panels form the underarm zone, and at the tail, the lower hem is dropped down to cover the lower back when leant forward in the saddle.

Alpinestars’ Meta jersey comes in four colours, with this black and yellow scheme having a hint of Star Trek to it, but there’s also a more subtle all black and grey/black option. With just a chest brand logo too, there’s thankfully no lairy graphics like those found on the long sleeve version of the Meta.

Hanging lightly off the torso without being too flappy or loose, this is a very free feeling jersey and particularly roomy around the neck line. The fabric has loads of stretch for good freedom of movement and the shape is really nicely cut; hugging the lines of the body closely without ever being too clingy when it gets sweaty.

At typical riding speeds the Meta allows plenty of airflow, but its smaller fabric perforations don’t quite pump enough air inside to evaporate sweat away from the skin as quickly as the most effective jerseys we’ve tried. That’s not to say it isn’t reasonably effective in terms of wicking moisture and drying quickly, it’s just that some technical tops tested here dry out slightly faster and seem to get less saturated in the first place. Obviously this will be more important if you’re a rider that really sweats a lot.

Verdict The Alpinestars Drop Meta jersey uses an ultra-light stretchy fabric with a multiple panel design resulting in a great fit. Moisture wicking is good but the fabric doesn't dry as quickly as many of the jerseys we had on test. It's pricey too.