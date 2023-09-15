100% Glendale glasses review

The current trend for wide screen riding glasses is being widely accepted as the way to go. Offering almost goggle-like protection levels from a larger, closer fitting lens. Does the super-sized 100% Glendale fit well and offer optical clarity that reflects its premium price tag?

When it comes to eyewear, having a large lens not only offers a lot more protection from trail splatter, it puts the frames further out from your field of view, allowing you to focus on the terrain in front of you. The Glendale is absolutely vast, and actually has a lens size akin to a full downhill goggle, so you literally can’t see the top or sides of the frame.

The Hiper mirror lens is made from lightweight polycarbonate and has a cylindrical shape, meaning it wraps right around the front of your face. It also features a Hyroilo lens treatment that 100% says repels water, dirt, and oil, and is also scratch-resistant, although I tend to take the latter with a pinch of salt.

To boost impact strength, the Glendale features a Grilamid TR90 frame. Ultra-grip rubber nose pads and rubber arms stop it from slipping when you’re rattling downhill. It also comes with a spare low-light (clear) lens along with a microfiber cleaning bag and an extra nose pad in the box.

I haven’t always worn eyewear when riding off-road in the past, but I now see it as essential because my eyes are not what they were, and getting dirt in them can often take a few days to clear. I prefer lenses with good optical clarity, and the bigger the better – the Glendale glasses tick both those boxes.

The clarity isn’t quite as crisp as the SunDog Velans, or Smith’s Flywheel, both I’ve tested previously, but it’s absolutely massive – dirt just doesn’t get past these bad boys. The fit is good, and for a slightly heavier shade, they are pretty stable. My only criticism is that the top of the frame can touch the edge of some helmets. And for riders with smaller features, they are just a bit too big.

Verdict At full price, the Glendale is good, rather than stellar, value but Freewheel is currently selling this colour (Brown Fade) online for £79.99, making them a must-buy.