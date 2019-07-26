Smith Flywheel glasses review

Yes there is something a bit RoboCop about the styling but if you value your eyesight I’d be a crime not to buy some

Yes, £115 is a lot to pay for glasses that you can’t change the lens but the optical quality and protection of Smith Flywheel are the best I’ve used.

I’m sick of dirt and dust getting in my eyes, so recently I’ve been donning eyewear every time I ride and my gegs of choice is the Flywheel from Smith Optics. I chose this for two reasons – first it’s massive, so offers excellent protection from mud splatter and dust. It also features Smith’s Chromopop lens with the new colour-enhancing lens technology. Apparently, this filters out overlapping colour wave lengths and while I don’t fully understand how it does this, what you see is a crisper, clearer image, even in bright sunlight. The technology also works really well in changing light conditions, like when dodging in and out of the trees.

Unlike regular Smith eyewear, the lens in the Flywheel is fixed so you can ‘t swap it out for a clear lens for example. This means you will need to look after the mirrored lens but it does come with a big protective case and drawstring bag.

The other thing I like about the Flywheel is it has two-position adjustable nose pads, so I can get it snug on my face without it wobbling about. Yes there is something a bit RoboCop about the styling but if you value your eyesight I’d be a crime not to buy some.