Sungod Velans FF Glasses review

This is a direct-sales eyewear company, which means when ordering you can pick and choose the lens, frames, colours and even add an extra nose-piece on the website and it calculates the total price.

Back when I used to race XC, getting mud in your eyes was an occupational hazard and I was pretty blasé about it, but I’m older now and I need to look after my eyesight, which is why I run a full mudguard and wear glasses on wet rides. The glasses I’ve been using recently have been these new Velans FF (full frame) from Sungod.

The Velans FF is slightly smaller than the Vulcans featured previously in mbr but it’s still a big lens and offers a ton of coverage. The lens shape is also spherical, which means it sits closer to the edges of your face to stop dirt flicking into your eye.

It uses a similar frame as the Vulcans, with Grip-Lock earsocks, and you even get four different nose pads to customise the fit. The lens on my sample is the 8KO Fire, designed for sun, but the clarity is amazing and it’s not too dark, so I didn’t have any issue using this on dull days. You can choose between nine other shades including two photochromic tints. All of them get triple layer anti-scratch protection, which is OK, but I found you definitely need to keep this one in the carry bag.

The best thing about the Velans FF is the fit – it’s amazingly snug on your face and just doesn’t move, even when getting bounced around in rough terrain. Clarity is excellent too and, although I could see the white frame ever so slightly around the nose, this should be practicably invisible with the darker frames.

The colour of my sample is a bit OTT but there are some cool neutral options. The price is high for a pair of riding specs but for the lens quality and fit it’s definitely worth it.