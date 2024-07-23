This changes everything! Are these next gen motors killing off the low-power e-bike?

In the latest MBR Show, Danny and Alan discuss the new DJI and ZF motors launched at Eurobike, and the implications for the wider e-bike market.

On episode 10 of the MBR Show, we take a look at the arrival of two massive outside-industry players into the e-bike market. The first is DJI, well known for its drones and action cameras, coming in with a new motor attached to a bike that’s been designed from the ground up just to mount it on. The motor is called the Avinox and it boasts epic levels of power and torque, along with some ground-breaking tech. While the motor is fitted to a new chassis from start-up brand Amflow, basically created by DJI as a new bicycle sub-brand.

The other new entry is ZF, a huge automotive component and system supplier, with an impressively compact and powerful motor not much bigger than a tin of beans. Aside from a small footprint, giving frame manufacturers more flexibility when it comes to geometry and packaging suspension, the ZF unit is designed to be removed quickly and easily serviced – something no other motor brand has really tackled to date.

And we also talk about the as-yet unreleased Bosch CX gen 5 motor, spotted bolted to many bikes lining the halls of Frankfurt’s enormous Messe exhibition hall. While we couldn’t glean any concrete information on this new unit, we do speculate on what it might bring, and other potential updates that may accompany it on the display and battery side.

Specialized recently launched its 15th iteration of the Stumpjumper full-suspension bike, and Alan went along to the launch to find out what has changed. Quite a lot as it turns out, with the death of the much-loved Evo model, and a new Genie shock technology that brings a simple, yet highly effective, improvement to the suspension.

Finally, Danny has been out in Austria riding YT’s latest e-bike, the Decoy Supernatural (SN for short). Tipping the scales over 20kg, a lot of critics have been calling it overweight and underpowered. But how does it actually ride, and do the extra grams negatively impact the performance? Danny gives his view.