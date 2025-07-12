Olympia shows a prototype e-bike with the DJI Avinox motor – it’s called the Eros, but there are a couple of things I don’t love about it already

The Italian brand Olympia joins the ever-increasing line-up of brands choosing DJI's Avinox motor, but the Eros has some details that feel like it's swimming against the tide.

Another day, another DJI-equipped prototype, this time from Italian brand Olympia. Already we’ve seen an avalanche of new e-bike options with the DJI motor, from the likes of Orange, Crussis, Velduro and more, to add to the likes of Unno and Forbidden already with models. Shown at the bike industry’s biggest trade show, Eurobike, alongside plenty of new kit for 2026, the Olympia Eros is a long-travel enduro e-bike with the powerful Avinox motor plugged in. It’s based on the brand’s existing Murdok model, but the Polini motor is replaced with the DJI Avinox drive unit, meaning that torque goes up from 90Nm to 120Nm, with 1,000w on tap.

Travel remains the same at 180mm front and rear, although Olympia does say there is an option to run 160mm at the rear – it looks like this is the how the show bike was set up. Olympia also says the Eros will come with the option to choose either full 29in wheels or an MX set-up.

The carbon frame bears a strong resemblance to the Murdok, constructed with Toray T800 fibres and using an EPS internal mould to help compact the fibres and ensure smooth internal walls. It’s a distinctive looking design, using a four-bar linkage where the shock is mounted along the top side of the down tube and driven by a swing-link. I’m not quite sure why Olympia has chosen this configuration, since it leaves the underside of the top tube as the only space to run a water bottle cage.

There are hints of Mondraker Crafty in the window behind the head tube, which, incidentally, features a 1.5in to 1.8in oversize bearing design, and (curses) headset cable routing. Olympia has also taken the divisive decision to spec a 157mm Super Boost back end, as pioneered by Pivot Cycles. At the seat tube is what looks like a hidden seat post clamp, using a wedge design similar to the system used extensively by road bikes, as well as the new Unno Mith.

At the lower shock mount there’s a flip chip, which Olympia says adjusts the head angle (and seat angle) by 0.5º, as well as changing the leverage curve of the rear suspension.

Inside the down tube is Avinox’s large capacity 800Wh battery, and the now familiar display and control unit is embedded in the top tube. Unlike the Murdok, it doesn’t look like the battery is removable from the down tube for charging without dropping the motor.

There’s no info on sizing, but using the Murdok as a rough guide, it looks likely the Eros will come in three sizes, S/M, M/L and L/XL, with reach measurements of 442mm, 467mm, and 496mm respectively.