Could Orange be about to launch its own DJI-powered e-bike? Yes, if this mockup is to be believed… and it would be the only UK-made Avinox bike so far

Details are scarce on the Orange Phase Evo DJI but we’re potentially looking at a 160mm enduro bike, with a choice of both 800Wh or 600Wh batteries

Here we go again, less than 24 hours since the last DJi-powered e-bike dropped and we have another one rolling out the factory. This time it’s Orange’s turn to get the turbo treatment, the new bike is modelled on its existing Phase Evo but swaps out the Bosch SX motor for a 1,000W DJI Avinox system.

Just this week Commencal launched a new Meta Power SX DJI ebike, and we said then there would be a shed load more DJI Avinox ebikes coming out this summer to watch out for.

The Orange Phase Evo DJI looks like being only the third alloy-framed DJI bike to launch, and the first UK brand to have the hottest motor out there.

Before we get any further though, here’s a big shout out to YouTuber Andi Sykes, who tipped me off about the new bike and supplied the photos from the Orange factory. I’ve added some mbr analysis to figure out what’s going on.

Orange Phase Evo DJI details

There are none, sorry. Or almost none, anyway. Details on the new Orange are almost non-existent thus far, with the bike here just a mock up of the new system and the motor slid into place. Orange is probably one of the few brands that can do this expeditiously, as its frames are cut from sheets of 6061-T6 alloy on site in Halifax, then folded into shape. There are no moulds to put together then, and no lead times.

In fact we don’t even know the travel on this bike, but I’m betting it’s a 160mm enduro bike front and rear. That’s because the existing Orange Phase Evo ebike we reviewed last year had the exact same travel (eat your heart out, Poirot), so it would make sense to keep it like that.

This new Orange Phase Evo DJI also has a mullet wheelset just like the Bosch powered e-bike, meaning the brand will be able to squeeze the rear wheel in without having to compromise on travel.

I’d also suggest from eyeballing it up that the Fox 36 on the front and the Fox Float X2 on the rear look pretty much bang on compared with that older Evo we tested. I’d guess that shock is a 205x65mm X2 too, holding on to that famous single pivot suspension design. What do you think?

Let’s get onto the weight for a second then, the bike we tested came in at 20.8kg with the Bosch SX motor and 400Wh battery. Given the SX motor and battery is around 4kg – while the DJI Avinox with an 800Wh power back is 6.2kg – we’re looking at a 23kg rig, give or take.

And you can lose a kilo if the bike comes with a 600Wh – there are mounting bolts for both sizes. We understand that the 600Wh battery is being phased out though, and replaced by a 700Wh unit.

Spec, pricing and availability

There’s not much to go on here, given that this mock up even predates a prototype and therefore everything you see on it could change. But Orange has a history of building Fox-equipped bikes, so I’d hedge my bets and say there’ll be a build with suspension much like this. This bike has Hunt’s super-strong new Hunt Enduro V3 wheels, so perhaps we’ll see those in place on production bikes rather than Orange’s favoured Stans.

There are also rumours that Orange will build a cut-price version to undercut the likes of the Amflow PL Carbon. It already makes a Pro version of the Phase Evo at £6,900 with Performance level suspension and a Shimano SLX drivetrain, so driving the price down lower is going to be a tall order. We’ll have to get back to you on that one.

Availability? How long is a length of cable? I’m hoping Orange can act pretty quickly, given those points above about in-house manufacturing. Surely the choke point must be sourcing the DJI Avinox motors and the batteries then.

My final thoughts then… I’m stoked to see Orange reinventing itself and putting together what will hopefully be a wicked bike with the best motor out there. At 23kg it’s not exactly light, but it’s not crazy heavy and I’ve ridden weightier e-bikes that feel sprightly – like the Whyte Kado. The only thing spoiling the party then is the lack of water bottle bosses.