DJI’s motor comes to Unno’s boutique new Mith e-bike, and with 160mm travel, it could be the sweetest Avinox-powered option right now

Unno's new Mith e-bike gets the hottest motor in mountain biking, premium looks, and undercuts the Amflow PL Carbon Pro on price.

Unno has already teased the fact that it was about to launch a new e-bike with the red hot DJI Avinox motor, and that bike is finally here. It’s the new Mith, and it’s a burly enduro build with DJI’s biggest battery option and an impressive spec for the money.

Unno Mith need to know

Carbon e-bike with 160mm travel, 170mm fork, and MX wheels

DJI Avinox motor pumps out 850W and 105Nm torque with Boost mode giving 1,000w and 120Nm in limited bursts

800Wh internal battery

Claimed weight of 21.2kg with DH casing tyres

Three frame sizes

Two spec options: Pro (£9,995) and Race (£8,095)

Based in Barcelona, the Unno brand is a showcase for the design and engineering talents of Cesar Rojo – the man behind Mondraker’s Forward Geometry. It’s a small, agile, high-end brand with the flexibility and lack of unsold inventory to partner with an industry disruptor like DJI. And judging by the look and build of the Mith, Cesar is giving the market exactly what it wants – a DJI-powered e-bike that’s burlier, and longer travel, than the Amflow PL Carbon.

This is a proper enduro rig, with 170mm fork and 160mm rear travel. It comes with big brakes and DH casing tyres and a mullet wheel set-up. It has the cache of a high-end brand, and the sleek good you’d expect from a trendy design agency like Cesar’s Cero Design. And considering all those points, the price is way lower than I expected. Sure, it’s not cheap, but for £8,095 you get a full carbon frame, the hottest motor on the market, Fox Factory-level suspension, and SRAM wireless drivetrain. That’s seriously competitive.

What’s obvious at first glance is that Unno has done an amazing job packaging the DJI system. This could pass for an analogue bike, let alone a SL e-bike, and the waif-like down tube is seriously svelte compared to something like the new Specialized Turbo Levo. That down tube is mirrored by a razor sharp top tube offering abnormal amounts of standover clearance. Typically for Unno, there’s a long, submarine conning tower for a seat mast, which might not be everyone’s glass of sangria, but it doesn’t look as extreme as previous Unno e-bikes. And despite the slender frame, Unno has managed to package the full 800Wh battery on all three frame sizes.

DJI Avinox motor brings all the power

At the heart of the new Unno Mith is the DJI Avinox motor. If you’ve been living under a rock since last July, here are a few details. It has up to 850W peak power and 105Nm torque in all the normal modes, with Boost taking those figures to an outrageous 1,000w and 120Nm in limited bursts. Two batteries are available, 800Wh and 600Wh, but given the power on tap, you’ll want the bigger one. And that’s what’s in the Unno. There’s a colour touchscreen interface, and two controllers, one on each side of the bar. Not content with being extremely powerful, the Avinox motor is also really light at 2.5kg, and more compact than most of its competitors. So it’s easier to package in the frame.

Coil compatible

The Unno Mith has a shock tunnel through the seat tube that can accommodate both coil and air options. Both standard Mith builds come with air shocks, but the twin link rear suspension kinematics also play nicely with coil shocks. Despite the interrupted seat tube, Unno specs the Mith with 150mm, 180mm, and 210mm dropper posts on the S1, S2, and S3 sizes respectively.

Geometry and sizing

Reach across the three size options is 430mm, 460mm and 490mm, so the Mith is not going to be an e-bike that suits the tallest riders. Head angle is 63.5º with a 77º effective seat angle. Chainstays are pretty long for an MX wheel bike at 450mm, but the standover is impressively low at 706mm on all three sizes.

All in the details

Unno has blessed the Mith with a few neat features not commonly found on other models. For example, I really like the look of the rear disc rotor with the inbuilt speed sensor slots. Perhaps not the most practical solution should you bend a rotor, but it looks really neat. There’s also an integrated seat collar clamp, similar to the kind of wedge designs found on high end road bikes. A large rubber cover seals off the post from the frame, to prevent water ingress. This attention to the elements is carried over to the integrated rear mudguards – nice to see on a bike from a Spanish brand. Inside the radically sloping front triangle is enough space for a 750ml water bottle, drivetrain noise and damage is protected by an aggressively serrated chainstay protector, and ports on the side of the head tube funnel the internal cable routing into the frame.

Unno Mith Pro

This is the top-of-the-line model and costs £9,995 (€11,995). It comes with Fox Factory 38 Grip X2 fork, the new Float X2 factory shock, Newman Phase 30 carbon wheels, Formula Cura brakes, SRAM X0 AXS drivetrain and Schwalbe Magic Mary tyres.

Unno Mith Race

The cheaper model still gets Fox Factory suspension, but the shock is a smaller, lighter Float X Factory unit. Wheels are alloy Newmans rather than carbon, and the SRAM drivetrain is the S1000 level, although it’s still wireless. Price is £8,095 (€9,995).

unno.com