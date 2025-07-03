Upside-down forks, new DJI Avinox bikes, 32in wheels, the return of Nukeproof, and much more: 14 of the hottest bikes and MTB kit for 2026

What's the bike industry cooking up for 2026? All is revealed in this round-up of the cool and the crazy from the bike industry's biggest trade show – Eurobike.

The Eurobike show recently concluded in Frankfurt, and after a few years of doom and gloom in the bike industry, this year felt like a much more positive affair with plenty of new tech on display that’ll be hitting trails and shops near you in the coming year. After three days and 70,000 steps marching the eight halls, and being bombarded with millions of new products, here are my highlights from Eurobike 2025. And to check out which trends and highlights from 2024 were successful, check out 2024’s Eurobike round-up.

Stablelead – from gimbals to gearbox prototypes and upside-down forks

Stablead wasn’t a name familiar to me, but it specialises in making camera equipment, such as tripods and gimbals, and is planning to bring its manufacturing skills and stabilisation technology to the MTB world. It is working with industry veteran and ex-racer Brian Lopes on developing a range of suspension, cranks, pedals, and stems, all of which look very well finished and suitably high-end. Details are thin on the ground, but first impressions are very positive.

They had an interesting 3D-printed and carbon-tubed enduro bike with a Pinion gear box and Gates belt drive setup, which looked cool, but it was the shifting that caught my eye. Instead of using Pinion’s version, they had a custom wireless setup that utilised a neat Zirbel-style right-hand ring unit (similar to the motor control units used by Fazua) and a wireless receiver and actuator. It looked very much like it was in the prototype stage, but it shows that they have plans to do things a bit differently.

The unnamed fork appeared to be in an early stage of development, with no information available on damping or adjustments. However, they did mention that it will have 160-170 mm of travel, targeting enduro riders. The one-piece carbon upper section is unusual, and though it’s probably designed to be light, I wonder if it could be a way to avoid the dreaded creaky CSU issues that plague many long-travel single-crown forks.

Info on the rear shock was just as limited, but it had the usual compression and rebound damping and a carbon air can.

Stablead also had a very well-finished range of stems in various designs and colours, as well as some CNC’d crank arms made from 7075 Alloy in sizes ranging from 155-175mm long. There’s not exactly a shortage of flat pedal brands out there, but at least Stablead’s offering is a bit different, with a very thin pedal body that will lower the stack height considerably compared to other designs. These felt surprisingly solid and robust despite their narrow depth. Hopefully, we can get some in for a review soon.

Maxxis wagon wheels – 32in wheels are coming, whether you like it or not

There was a lot of chat before the show about bigger wheels and suggestions that several brands had something planned with 32in wheels, but it was only Maxxis from the mainstream guys who had anything to show. Initially designed for the 2024 Olympics, the Aspens are a race XC tyre and were on a prototype Big Ben frame from Faction Bike Studio, made with Alloy lugs and tubes.

Whether or not we will start to see bigger wheels on trail and enduro bikes will be open to debate, but for taller XC riders the larger size makes sense, so expect to see a steady trickle of big wheels and long forks in the near future, I’m just hoping the increase in diameter doesn’t spawn yet another hub standard. Super monster boost anyone?

Rotwild R.EX – First DJI Avinox e-bike with removable battery?

After a crazy year, the DJI takeover shows no signs of slowing down, with numerous brands unveiling new bikes that capitalise on the Avinox drive system. While many of the bikes use similar four-bar suspension layouts, a few brands have taken a different approach.

Rotwild is one such brand, offering the R.EX E-MTB all-mountain bike with 150mm of rear travel and 160mm of front travel. It uses features seen on previous Rotwild R.EX models, such as the mid-high central pivot location, 8pins integrated dropper post and its elevated box design chainstays to give plenty of tire clearance, but it’s the battery that sets it apart from other Amflow bikes on the market. It has a larger-than-standard capacity of 864Wh, but thanks to a carbon battery body and clever cell technology, it is smaller and lighter, and can also be easily removed from a side panel for off-bike charging.

Commencal Meta Power SX – Alloy e-bike with the DJI motor

We featured the Commencal Meta Power SX DJI Avinox already, but this was the first time we got to see it in person. As you’d expect from the Andorran brand, it’s an alloy frame that looks fast whilst standing still. Spec, geo, and styling-wise, it’s a future hit; the only issue is the wait time, as it’s not due until Spring 2026, and in the fast-moving world of e-MTB, that feels too far away.

Megamo Reason – Spanish e-bike with the DJI Avinox

And here’s another take on the ever-popular Avinox platform, this time from the Spanish brand Megamo. The DJI-bike is called the Reason, and comes in a racy, lightweight version called the Reason Air (shown above), or a burlier all-mountain spec Reason with 160mm travel front and rear.

Megamo is a name that may not be familiar to many UK riders, but looking at the bikes on show, they look to have plenty of potential with some competitive options and possibly the best paint finishes at the show, including this Bosch-equipped Flame for the current E-enduro World champion, Kevin Miquel.

Intend Infinity WC – burly upside-down DH fork and one-piece works of art

It wouldn’t be a Eurobike round-up without some boutique offerings from Kornelius Kapfinger and his crew at Intend BC, and they’ve clearly been very busy with two new forks, both with 38mm lower stanchions.

The Infinity WC features a double-crown design with carbon uppers, designed in collaboration with Cduro/Compotech from the Czech Republic. Travel goes from 170-200mm, and it’ll take either 15mm or 20mm axles.

They also had the Flash 38, for those who find the new Fox Podium a bit too common. It features the same incredible finishing and attention to detail you’d expect from Intend, with a low weight of 2.5kg and a travel range of 160-190mm. Amazingly, it’s even cheaper than Fox’s mainstream equivalent at €1,949, and arguably a more desirable option, too.

Intend is also the go-to for show bikes, and this year was no exception. The CNC’d one-piece upper fork on a Pinion-equipped Alutech was on show, as was the colour-matched Flash 38 fork on the Nicolai booth that looks just right on the limited edition S16 MGU made to celebrate Nicolai’s 30th anniversary.

Feedback pump stand – pneumatic workstand for lifting your bike into position

It’s not all fancy CNC and new bikes at Eurobike, though; there’s an awful lot of other stuff too that’s easy to miss. One such item is Feedback’s latest bike stand. We are fans of the Pro Mechanic HD stand, which is sturdy enough for the heaviest ebikes, but Feedback has gone one step further to make one of the best home mechanic stands I’ve seen. There are plenty of powered bike stands out there for lifting heavy bikes, but all are prohibitively large and expensive for the home mechanic. By using a pneumatic lift column, Feedback might have cracked it.

Simply pump up the chamber using a track pump or compressor to fill it to 90psi, flick the lever and watch as it lifts your bike to a suitable height to work on in three seconds, yet it still packs down to a reasonable size for when you don’t need it, or if you are taking it with you to an event.

Nukeproof Dissent prototype – the much-loved brand is back!

We spoke to the new owners of Nukeproof back in April, after it was announced that the brand had been rescued following the sale of Chain Reaction Cycles. The brand had some interesting bikes on display to remind people of their existence and what might be in store for us in the future.

The downhill bike features a standard Dissent front end but pairs it with a completely custom rear end, offering numerous options for tuning the kinematics and flex through various mounting points for adding or removing stiffening braces to fine-tune compliance. Here’s hoping this is a sign of things to come from the much-loved and missed brand.

Shimano MTB shoes – BOA dials and Gore-Tex high-tops

Shimano introduced some notable updates to their shoe range, including the SH-GF800 flagship flat pedal shoes, which feature a reinforced shank plate to prevent twisting in the sole while still providing sufficient feedback for grip. Additionally, the SH-GE900HS combines these features with an SPD-compatible outsole.

It was the Oak Brown SH-GE900GTX that caught my eye, though, with its high top, single boa and velcro strap combo paired with a Gore-Tex membrane. Could this be the perfect UK year-round trail shoe?

WTB Peacekeeper – fast-rolling rubber

The Peacekeeper is a new tyre from WTB designed for downcountry or fast trail riding. Coming in a 29 x 2.4in size, it pairs relatively low central knobs with decent side lugs for a good combination of rolling resistance and corner grip, while still being light enough for long days out. It is available in either a higher-grip soft compound option or a faster-rolling, harder version.

Smith Pilot helmet

Smith had the latest version of their Pilot helmet on show amongst the rest of their range of top-end lids. With five sizes ranging from XS to XL, MIPS system, vents that double as sunglass storage ports, and their usual clean, stylish aesthetic, it’s a well-specced and good-looking helmet. The best part? It’s only going to retail at a bargain price of €85 and is available in black or white.

Vittoria Torrente tyre

Designed for muddy XC or downcountry riding, the Torrente is all new from Vittoria. Although muddy trails are a distant memory in the current heatwave, I expect to need these around October, when the winter slop sets in. They look ideal as front, and come in 29 x 2.25in or 2.4in in black or tan wall.

Uswe – modular packs

The Swedish brand offers a vast range of hydration packs, and it showcased its latest VST concept at the show. It’s a modular system that lets you add anything you need on top of the already very secure cross-chest mounting system, whether that’s extra storage on the front or a waist strap, a thermal vest option for extra warmth, or a secure action camera mount—all are easily added or removed as needed.

They offer spinal protection too, with a removable Level 1 CE-Certified by SAS-TEC full back protector. Could this be the perfect hydration pack for an Alps trip?

G87 e-bikes with Yamaha motor – and a MotoGP pedigree

No trip to Eurobike is complete without at least one wacky e-bike, though this has more credentials than most. G87 are the brainchild of Australian Motorcycle racer Wayne Gardner and features Yamaha’s PW-X4 motor. Two models are available, the X4 R trail and the X4 Gravity Pro and both will be limited to ‘just’ 87 units, and Wayne himself will sign every single one.