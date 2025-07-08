If Specialized made a Turbo Levo with a DJI Avinox motor, it would probably look a lot like the new Crussis E-Full

Crussis is a brand from the Czech Republic with a new range of e-bikes fitted with the much sought-after DJI motor. And they look a lot like a Specialized Turbo Levo.

If Specialized was to make a DJI-equipped Levo SL, it might look a lot like the Crussis E-Full. Terrible name, yes, but also a decent looking bike, not least because it comes with DJI’s red hot Avinox motor, enjoys a very Specialized-esque four-bar linkage design, boasts decent geometry, and sports a set of price tags that start at just €4,490. And for anyone counting, that’s considerably cheaper than Specialized’s new full fat Turbo Levo, despite delivering more power and more torque than even the range-topping S-Works model. It’s the latest in a slew of new and existing brands that have revealed new e-bikes with the DJI Avinox motor.

More power, less weight

While the Specialized S-Works 3.1 motor puts out 720W and 111Nm powered by an 840Wh battery, the DJI Avinox system in the Crussis gives you 1,000W and up to 120Nm with a 800Wh battery. Serious gains in other words. Drop down the range and the very same Spesh motor has been detuned to 666W and 101Nm with a different firmware profile, throttling the power for anyone without cavernous pockets. Not so with the DJI system. The Avinox motor also happens to be a chunk lighter than the Specialized unit, and with a slightly smaller battery (-40Wh), the system weight is really competitive at just 6.44kg. So while Crussis doesn’t publish any bike weights for the E-Full, I’d expect it to be quite a bit lighter than the 23.7kg S-Works Levo. We compared the two systems in this video pitting the Specialized Turbo Levo Pro against the Amflow PL Carbon, highlighting the pros and cons of both drive units.

Under €5,000 for the base model

The E-Full boasts 150mm of rear wheel travel matched with a 160mm fork up front, and 29in wheels are fitted at both ends. Two frame materials are offered – 6061 alloy and full carbon with an alloy linkage. Talking of suspension, it’s a genuine four-bar design, with the shock under the top tube that’s driven by an extender attached to a swing-link in a typically Specialized style. Prices for the alloy bikes start at €4,490 with the smaller 600Wh battery, and go up to €11,990 for the 12.11-Pro X with a proper boutique build including Fox’s inverted Podium fork and high-tech Live Valve Neo automatic suspension system. If that’s a little out of your price range, then the carbon models start at €5,690. In total there are four price points to choose from with one alloy bike available in two paint options and two battery sizes, along with three carbon models.

Crussis offers four frame sizes in the E-Full range, with the reach starting at 430mm on the Small, and growing in roughly 25mm increments up to 500mm for the XL. Head angle is quoted at 64.5º, and I can’t see a flip-chip, although it’s possible there is one. Chainstays are fairly short for a 29er at 446mm, and the rear centre doesn’t change depending on the frame size. Seat tube lengths are nice and compact, so it should be possible to upsize if so desired, while the effective seat angle is a modest 76.6º.

There are some quirks to the base model spec, with a Fox 36 AWL HD fork designed for load-lugging utility e-bikes up front. As such there are mounts for a fender, rack, lights and ABS module. None of which actually come with the bike. Equally, plenty of customers will also baulk at the fully hidden headset cable routing, because it is a pig to work on. Sadly there are no cable entry ports on the alloy frame, although the carbon version does have them.

My pick of the Crussis E-Full range

Upgrading to the carbon model seems like the best value for the performance-orientated mountain biker, then, with the E-Full 12.11 at €5,990 coming with the 800Wh battery, Fox 36 fork, Fox Float X shock, SRAM GX Eagle AXS wireless drivetrain, SRAM Maven Base brakes, Maxxis tyres and a Race Face cockpit. That’s a really decent spec for €6k. Better, arguably, than the benchmark Amflow PL Carbon.

Currently Crussis only list prices in Euros, but the map of dealers does show some dealers in the UK. I’ve reached out to the brand to find out whether the F-Full will be sold in the UK, and if so, what the prices are likely to be. I’ll update this story when I find out more.

crussis.com